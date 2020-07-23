/
washoe county
242 Apartments for rent in Washoe County, NV📍
20 Units Available
Wildcreek
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,305
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
850 sqft
Located on Reno's North Hills, enjoy amazing panoramic views of the city and the mountains. Units have big windows, in-home laundry and private patio/balcony. Internet access across the community.
11 Units Available
Sparks Marina
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1256 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with modern kitchens, giant closets and in-home washer/dryers. Prime location on the Sparks Marina makes it easy to spend time on the beach or go sailing.
5 Units Available
Meadowood
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,099
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer one and two-bedroom apartments in Reno located close to the Meadowood Mall with easy access to Highway 395. Nearby activities include premier casinos, mountain biking, hiking, skiing, and ample dining choices.
42 Units Available
Mountain View Cemetery
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Formerly known as Courtyard Centre Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
10 Units Available
Kiley Ranch
Caviata at Kiley Ranch
950 Henry Orr Pkwy, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1829 sqft
Fantastic location near the parks. On-site amenities include a pool, yoga, 24-hour gym and hot tub. Green community. Fireplaces, granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in each unit.
24 Units Available
Sparks Marina
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1380 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Lyfe at the Marina.
34 Units Available
Sparks Marina
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,449
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1290 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
10 Units Available
Mae Anne Avenue
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,429
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1303 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. We will be scheduling appointments with our valued residents for business that cant be handled digitally.
6 Units Available
Sparks Marina
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,242
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features pool and spa, mountain views, and fitness center. Apartments include ceiling fans, bathtub, and walk in closets. Great location, close to I-80 and University of Nevada, Reno.
8 Units Available
Double R Blvd
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,309
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
11 Units Available
Mae Anne Avenue
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,339
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1301 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden tubs and fully equipped kitchens. Community includes an on-site dog park, pool, and clubhouse. Close to I-80. Near the green space at Rainbow Ridge Park.
9 Units Available
Northgate
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,366
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1104 sqft
Refined apartments with a ceramic tile entry, in-unit laundry, and mountain views. RV parking available. Enjoy access to the year-round resort-style spa. 24-hour fitness center available. Dine or shop at nearby McQueen Crossing. By I-80.
66 Units Available
Virginia Footills
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,418
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1397 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.
22 Units Available
Double R Blvd
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,299
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious layouts in an incredible region. These newly developed homes offer an attached or detached garage, a resort-style pool and spa, and a business center. Pet-friendly. Homes include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
18 Units Available
D'Andrea
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1168 sqft
A short drive from I-80 and Highway 659. Tastefully decorated apartments with furniture. Patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, modern appliances and carpets included. Community has a pool, garage, playground and gym.
28 Units Available
Los Altos Parkway
High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,285
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1374 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80. Upscale apartment community with mountain views and direct access to hiking trails. On-site swimming pool, residents' lounge, clubhouse and fitness center.
10 Units Available
Oddie Boulevard
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,100
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
902 sqft
As of June 1, 2020, our offices are open by appointment only, call us for more details.
23 Units Available
Downtown Reno
ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St, Reno, NV
Studio
$899
306 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
413 sqft
Formerly known as City Center Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Call now for details! Live in a prime location when you make City Center Apartments your home.
9 Units Available
Lakeridge
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,505
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green, pet-friendly community with a gym, sports courts and pools. The homes are offered in apartment or townhome plans and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces and upgraded kitchen appliances. Less than an hour from Lake Tahoe.
9 Units Available
Virginia Lake
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1200 sqft
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
7 Units Available
Double R Blvd
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,170
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1288 sqft
Welcome to The Verge Apartments, where you'll get to experience a modern and secluded style of living. Take joy in the tranquility, quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
4 Units Available
Reno - Sparks Convention Center
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,274
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of Reno, close to I-580 and I-80 and just minutes from the Reno-Tahoe Airport and several casinos. Special features include gym, Jacuzzi, outdoor pool and tennis courts.
26 Units Available
Smithridge
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl, Reno, NV
Studio
$829
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
875 sqft
Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.
2 Units Available
Downtown Sparks
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re ready to live comfortably. You’re ready to live stylishly. You’re ready to call Keyway Apartments home.
Some of the colleges located in the Washoe County area include University of Nevada-Reno. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Reno, Sparks, South Lake Tahoe, Sun Valley, and Susanville have apartments for rent.