Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

260 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 08/01/20 260 Meadow Brook Dr Reno, NV 89519 - This newly remodeled single family home that contains 2,334 sq ft and was built in 1988. It contains 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. 3 car garage and a beautiful backyard. Great home with all new appliances and a comfortable family layout.



Call Sean to schedule showing at 775-843-9257



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4512080)