255 N Sierra Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:16 PM

255 N Sierra Street

255 North Sierra Street · (775) 688-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

255 North Sierra Street, Reno, NV 89501
Downtown Reno

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1410 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Montage Living! 1 bedroom 1 bath, fully furnished condo in this modern and sophisticated vertical living community in downtown Reno. Walk to casinos, movies, nightlife, cultural district and the river. This 14th floor unit has great views from the covered balcony of downtown Reno and the distant mountains. Bright rooms with stylish window dressings that can be closed for subdued lighting. 637 square feet of living space. 6-month lease. No pets. Listing Agent: Teri L Bartl Email Address: teribartl44@gmail.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 N Sierra Street have any available units?
255 N Sierra Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 N Sierra Street have?
Some of 255 N Sierra Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 N Sierra Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 N Sierra Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 N Sierra Street pet-friendly?
No, 255 N Sierra Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 255 N Sierra Street offer parking?
Yes, 255 N Sierra Street does offer parking.
Does 255 N Sierra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 N Sierra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 N Sierra Street have a pool?
Yes, 255 N Sierra Street has a pool.
Does 255 N Sierra Street have accessible units?
No, 255 N Sierra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 N Sierra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 N Sierra Street does not have units with dishwashers.
