255 N Sierra Street

Amenities
Montage Living! 1 bedroom 1 bath, fully furnished condo in this modern and sophisticated vertical living community in downtown Reno. Walk to casinos, movies, nightlife, cultural district and the river. This 14th floor unit has great views from the covered balcony of downtown Reno and the distant mountains. Bright rooms with stylish window dressings that can be closed for subdued lighting. 637 square feet of living space. 6-month lease. No pets. Listing Agent: Teri L Bartl Email Address: teribartl44@gmail.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno