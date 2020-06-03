255 N Sierra Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Montage Living! 1 bedroom 1 bath, fully furnished condo in this modern and sophisticated vertical living community in downtown Reno. Walk to casinos, movies, nightlife, cultural district and the river. This 14th floor unit has great views from the covered balcony of downtown Reno and the distant mountains. Bright rooms with stylish window dressings that can be closed for subdued lighting. 637 square feet of living space. 6-month lease. No pets. Listing Agent: Teri L Bartl Email Address: teribartl44@gmail.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno