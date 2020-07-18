Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2449 Bentley Drive Available 07/17/20 COMING SOON Gorgeous NW Home with 3ish Bedrooms - This gorgeous NW home features 3 large bedrooms PLUS a bonus room that can easily be used as a 4th bedroom, an office, playroom or bonus room. The home is newly remodeled with brand new flooring, blinds, paint, etc. The home includes air conditioning, all appliances, a 2 car garage, spacious backyard and a cozy fireplace.



PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION & AVOID SCAMMERS.

*** Tenant beware!!! There has been several scams recently with people posing as landlords. We are a LOCAL Property Management Company. If you have been texting with a long distance personal claiming to own this rental unit, please report it to Clark Real Estate Immediately. DO NOT WIRE FUNDS to anyone! **



Thank you for viewing our unit Please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have: https://www.bestrenopropertymanagement.com/contact.html or if you like to fill out a application you may do so here. https://www.bestrenopropertymanagement.com/browse-properties.html



(RLNE5902702)