Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2449 Bentley Drive

2449 Antero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2449 Antero Drive, Reno, NV 89523

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2449 Bentley Drive Available 07/17/20 COMING SOON Gorgeous NW Home with 3ish Bedrooms - This gorgeous NW home features 3 large bedrooms PLUS a bonus room that can easily be used as a 4th bedroom, an office, playroom or bonus room. The home is newly remodeled with brand new flooring, blinds, paint, etc. The home includes air conditioning, all appliances, a 2 car garage, spacious backyard and a cozy fireplace.

PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION & AVOID SCAMMERS.
*** Tenant beware!!! There has been several scams recently with people posing as landlords. We are a LOCAL Property Management Company. If you have been texting with a long distance personal claiming to own this rental unit, please report it to Clark Real Estate Immediately. DO NOT WIRE FUNDS to anyone! **

Thank you for viewing our unit Please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have: https://www.bestrenopropertymanagement.com/contact.html or if you like to fill out a application you may do so here. https://www.bestrenopropertymanagement.com/browse-properties.html

(RLNE5902702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 Bentley Drive have any available units?
2449 Bentley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2449 Bentley Drive have?
Some of 2449 Bentley Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 Bentley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2449 Bentley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 Bentley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2449 Bentley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 2449 Bentley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2449 Bentley Drive offers parking.
Does 2449 Bentley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2449 Bentley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 Bentley Drive have a pool?
No, 2449 Bentley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2449 Bentley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2449 Bentley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 Bentley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2449 Bentley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

