Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:36 PM

1941 Wedekind Road

1941 Wedekind Road · (775) 316-7352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1941 Wedekind Road, Reno, NV 89512
Livestock Event Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly remodeled 1 Bed/ 1 Bath is nestled in walking distance from shopping, schools and parks. Comes complete with a stackable washer and dryer

PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION- AVOID SCAMMERS. * Tenant beware- there has been several scams recently with people posing as landlords. We are a LOCAL Property Management Company. If you have been texting with a long distance personal claiming to own this rental unit, please report it to Clark Real Estate Immediately. DO NOT WIRE FUNDS to anyone! ** Thank you for viewing our unit Please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have: https://www.bestrenopropertymanagement.com/contact.html or if you like to fill out a application you may do so here. https://www.bestrenopropertymanagement.com/browse-properties.html

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1875026?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 Wedekind Road have any available units?
1941 Wedekind Road has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 1941 Wedekind Road currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Wedekind Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Wedekind Road pet-friendly?
No, 1941 Wedekind Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1941 Wedekind Road offer parking?
No, 1941 Wedekind Road does not offer parking.
Does 1941 Wedekind Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1941 Wedekind Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Wedekind Road have a pool?
No, 1941 Wedekind Road does not have a pool.
Does 1941 Wedekind Road have accessible units?
No, 1941 Wedekind Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Wedekind Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 Wedekind Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 Wedekind Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 Wedekind Road does not have units with air conditioning.
