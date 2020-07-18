All apartments in Reno
1410 Patrick Ave

1410 Patrick Avenue · (775) 204-7178
Location

1410 Patrick Avenue, Reno, NV 89509
Idlewild Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished 1 Bedroom unit in the Arlington Heights area. Close to downtown, I-80 in a great area. Living room, and full kitchen with a microwave, bar, and a washer and dryer. Utilities and internet included.

This is a one-year lease. One month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.

Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance of $100,000. Approved Tenant can also obtain this with their renters insurance.

Application screening and Background check $50 per adult. Move-In Admin Fee $75.

We are open Monday through Friday 9am to 5:00pm with some availability for Saturday showings.

For more information, please call Robert at 775-657-5476 or visit us at www.pmireno.com.

Schedule a showing today on our website.

B.0144689.CORP
PM.0166465.BRK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Patrick Ave have any available units?
1410 Patrick Ave has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Patrick Ave have?
Some of 1410 Patrick Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Patrick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Patrick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Patrick Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Patrick Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1410 Patrick Ave offer parking?
No, 1410 Patrick Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Patrick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Patrick Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Patrick Ave have a pool?
No, 1410 Patrick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Patrick Ave have accessible units?
No, 1410 Patrick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Patrick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Patrick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
