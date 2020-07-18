1410 Patrick Ave

Amenities
Furnished 1 Bedroom unit in the Arlington Heights area. Close to downtown, I-80 in a great area. Living room, and full kitchen with a microwave, bar, and a washer and dryer. Utilities and internet included.
This is a one-year lease. One month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.
Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance of $100,000. Approved Tenant can also obtain this with their renters insurance.
Application screening and Background check $50 per adult. Move-In Admin Fee $75.
We are open Monday through Friday 9am to 5:00pm with some availability for Saturday showings.
For more information, please call Robert at 775-657-5476 or visit us at www.pmireno.com.
Schedule a showing today on our website.
B.0144689.CORP
PM.0166465.BRK