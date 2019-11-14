All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1380 Chris Lane

1380 Chris Lane · (775) 329-7070 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1380 Chris Lane, Reno, NV 89502
Smithridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1380 Chris Lane · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
CHARMING 1BD 1BA DUPLEX NEAR FREEWAY AND MEADWOOD MALL - This charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located near Meadowood Mall is now available. This unit features central heating, stove, refrigerator and stand-up shower. Also included are a dedicated parking spot and a small open back yard. Centrally located near the 395 freeway and minutes from shopping, parks and the mall.

No pets/no smoking
For more information please contact:
Reno Property Management
1575 Delucchi Lane Suite 224
Reno, NV 89502

(RLNE5009216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1380 Chris Lane have any available units?
1380 Chris Lane has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 1380 Chris Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1380 Chris Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 Chris Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1380 Chris Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1380 Chris Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1380 Chris Lane does offer parking.
Does 1380 Chris Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1380 Chris Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 Chris Lane have a pool?
No, 1380 Chris Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1380 Chris Lane have accessible units?
No, 1380 Chris Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 Chris Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1380 Chris Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 Chris Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1380 Chris Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
