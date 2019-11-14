1380 Chris Lane

Amenities

parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

CHARMING 1BD 1BA DUPLEX NEAR FREEWAY AND MEADWOOD MALL - This charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located near Meadowood Mall is now available. This unit features central heating, stove, refrigerator and stand-up shower. Also included are a dedicated parking spot and a small open back yard. Centrally located near the 395 freeway and minutes from shopping, parks and the mall.



No pets/no smoking

For more information please contact:

Reno Property Management

1575 Delucchi Lane Suite 224

Reno, NV 89502



(RLNE5009216)