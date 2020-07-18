All apartments in Reno
1173 Tule Drive

1173 Tule Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1173 Tule Drive, Reno, NV 89521
Double Diamond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
South Reno Home - South Reno Home Available To Lease. Located in a gated community with pool and clubhouse. This 2-story home features a great room concept with dining area and kitchen. The upper level has 3 bedrooms plus an office. Small private patio area for outdoor enjoyment. Laundry room includes washer/dryer. Finished 2-car garage. Call for appointment for showing.

(RLNE3183636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 Tule Drive have any available units?
1173 Tule Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1173 Tule Drive have?
Some of 1173 Tule Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 Tule Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Tule Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 Tule Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1173 Tule Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1173 Tule Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1173 Tule Drive offers parking.
Does 1173 Tule Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1173 Tule Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 Tule Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1173 Tule Drive has a pool.
Does 1173 Tule Drive have accessible units?
No, 1173 Tule Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 Tule Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 Tule Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
