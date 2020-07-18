1173 Tule Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

South Reno Home - South Reno Home Available To Lease. Located in a gated community with pool and clubhouse. This 2-story home features a great room concept with dining area and kitchen. The upper level has 3 bedrooms plus an office. Small private patio area for outdoor enjoyment. Laundry room includes washer/dryer. Finished 2-car garage. Call for appointment for showing.



(RLNE3183636)