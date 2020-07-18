South Reno Home - South Reno Home Available To Lease. Located in a gated community with pool and clubhouse. This 2-story home features a great room concept with dining area and kitchen. The upper level has 3 bedrooms plus an office. Small private patio area for outdoor enjoyment. Laundry room includes washer/dryer. Finished 2-car garage. Call for appointment for showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1173 Tule Drive have any available units?
1173 Tule Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1173 Tule Drive have?
Some of 1173 Tule Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 Tule Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Tule Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.