1104 Ralston Street #2 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Bathroom - blocks from UNR - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Upstairs Apartment with large front porch - Walking distance to UNR - with parking for 2 cars. This unit does not have a "living room" or "dining room" - there is space for a small table and chairs - previous tenants used one bedroom as living area. Electricity, heat, water and garbage are included in monthly rent. $1000 Deposit. Do not go onto property.

No Pets Allowed 775-230-5394



