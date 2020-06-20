All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

10660 Brittany Park Drive

10660 Brittany Park Drive · (775) 322-1093
Location

10660 Brittany Park Drive, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10660 Brittany Park Drive · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10660 Brittany Park Dr. Reno, NV 89521 - $1775/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1345 sq ft
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Garage
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $1775
Pets Policy: No pets
Laundry: In unit - owner reserves the right to not repair/replace
Property Type: Single Family Home

DESCRIPTION
Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home located in Damonte Ranch. Corner lot, fenced backyard. This property has had the best of care. Great schools and centrally located to fabulous shopping. Call now to schedule a showing!

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Family room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air
Central A/C

LEASE TERMS
Available June 15th!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! 775-322-1093

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4094761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10660 Brittany Park Drive have any available units?
10660 Brittany Park Drive has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 10660 Brittany Park Drive have?
Some of 10660 Brittany Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10660 Brittany Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10660 Brittany Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10660 Brittany Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10660 Brittany Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 10660 Brittany Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10660 Brittany Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 10660 Brittany Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10660 Brittany Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10660 Brittany Park Drive have a pool?
No, 10660 Brittany Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10660 Brittany Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 10660 Brittany Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10660 Brittany Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10660 Brittany Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
