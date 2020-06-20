10660 Brittany Park Drive

Amenities
10660 Brittany Park Dr. Reno, NV 89521 - $1775/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1345 sq ft
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Garage
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $1775
Pets Policy: No pets
Laundry: In unit - owner reserves the right to not repair/replace
Property Type: Single Family Home
DESCRIPTION
Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home located in Damonte Ranch. Corner lot, fenced backyard. This property has had the best of care. Great schools and centrally located to fabulous shopping. Call now to schedule a showing!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Family room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
LEASE TERMS
Available June 15th!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! 775-322-1093
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4094761)