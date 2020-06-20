10660 Brittany Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

10660 Brittany Park Dr. Reno, NV 89521 - $1775/mo



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 1345 sq ft

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: Garage

Lease Duration: 12 months

Deposit: $1775

Pets Policy: No pets

Laundry: In unit - owner reserves the right to not repair/replace

Property Type: Single Family Home



DESCRIPTION

Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home located in Damonte Ranch. Corner lot, fenced backyard. This property has had the best of care. Great schools and centrally located to fabulous shopping. Call now to schedule a showing!



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Family room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Microwave

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Fenced yard

Heat: forced air

Central A/C



LEASE TERMS

Available June 15th!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! 775-322-1093



No Pets Allowed



