Home
/
Reno, NV
/
10524 Yuba Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

10524 Yuba Court

10524 Yuba Court · (775) 828-3355 ext. 13
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10524 Yuba Court, Reno, NV 89521
Double Diamond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10524 Yuba Court · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
10524 Yuba Court - Classic Community at Double Diamond

One story in cul-de-sac with guest parking. Three bedrooms, two baths, three car garage. Separate large media/living room. Remodeled kitchen with island, stainless appliances (gas stove) and tile floors. Open family room with gas fireplace and sliding doors to fenced backyard with laminate wood flooring. Private bonus room/office with laminate wood flooring. Laundry room with gas hook-ups with entrance door to the three car garage. Great folding area or work station in hall. Two bedrooms with new carpet and hall bathroom with dual sinks. Master bedroom is huge and includes a remodeled en-suite with a water closet, walk-in shower, soaking tub and a spacious walk-in closet. This home is like new!

Please Contact Joddy Tieslau @ 775-219-6939- joddy@clarkrealestatenv.com
S.0021219
CLARK REAL ESTATE

(RLNE5820998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10524 Yuba Court have any available units?
10524 Yuba Court has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 10524 Yuba Court have?
Some of 10524 Yuba Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10524 Yuba Court currently offering any rent specials?
10524 Yuba Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10524 Yuba Court pet-friendly?
No, 10524 Yuba Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 10524 Yuba Court offer parking?
Yes, 10524 Yuba Court does offer parking.
Does 10524 Yuba Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10524 Yuba Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10524 Yuba Court have a pool?
No, 10524 Yuba Court does not have a pool.
Does 10524 Yuba Court have accessible units?
No, 10524 Yuba Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10524 Yuba Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10524 Yuba Court does not have units with dishwashers.

