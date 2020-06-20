Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

10524 Yuba Court - Classic Community at Double Diamond



One story in cul-de-sac with guest parking. Three bedrooms, two baths, three car garage. Separate large media/living room. Remodeled kitchen with island, stainless appliances (gas stove) and tile floors. Open family room with gas fireplace and sliding doors to fenced backyard with laminate wood flooring. Private bonus room/office with laminate wood flooring. Laundry room with gas hook-ups with entrance door to the three car garage. Great folding area or work station in hall. Two bedrooms with new carpet and hall bathroom with dual sinks. Master bedroom is huge and includes a remodeled en-suite with a water closet, walk-in shower, soaking tub and a spacious walk-in closet. This home is like new!



Please Contact Joddy Tieslau @ 775-219-6939- joddy@clarkrealestatenv.com

S.0021219

CLARK REAL ESTATE



(RLNE5820998)