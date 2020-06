Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath home nestled in charming community on north end of town. Great open floor-plan, has family room and living room with built in entertainment center. Split floor-plan, Master has walk in and double sinks in bath, standing shower. Beautiful landscaped backyard with storage shed, covered patio, and small garden with grass area. 2 car attached garage. Wood flooring throughout. Pets ok w/ approval from owner.