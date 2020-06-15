1251 Bourbon St. B

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home backs to Discovery Park - Property Id: 259649



2 Car Garage 1732 SF Single Story Fenced backyard. Open floor plan with high ceilings-and lots of windows facing Discovery Park. Kitchen with fridge, microwave, stove, pantry, granite counters, lots of cabinets, tile flooring. Opens to dining area and living area- fireplace, sliding glass door to patio, ceiling fans, views of Discovery Park, laminate flooring. Master with two large walk in California Closets, shower, roman tub, dual sinks, and slider to patio. Laminate flooring and ceiling fan. Two good sized bedrooms, one office/bedroom share a full bath. Washer dryer hookups in laundry room. Oversized deep garage fits pickup trucks. Discovery Park has 1 1/2 miles of paved walking trails, large shade trees, and 2 large duck ponds with many ducks and birds. Convenient location close to 160 & 372 off Pahrump Valley Blvd. **NO SECTION 8** Pets on approval with increased Security Deposit. Rent is $1425/month Security Deposit is $1500. No pit bulls or large dogs.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259649

