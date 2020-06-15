All apartments in Pahrump
1251 Bourbon St. B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1251 Bourbon St. B

1251 Bourbon Street · (775) 800-4564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1251 Bourbon Street, Pahrump, NV 89048

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home backs to Discovery Park - Property Id: 259649

2 Car Garage 1732 SF Single Story Fenced backyard. Open floor plan with high ceilings-and lots of windows facing Discovery Park. Kitchen with fridge, microwave, stove, pantry, granite counters, lots of cabinets, tile flooring. Opens to dining area and living area- fireplace, sliding glass door to patio, ceiling fans, views of Discovery Park, laminate flooring. Master with two large walk in California Closets, shower, roman tub, dual sinks, and slider to patio. Laminate flooring and ceiling fan. Two good sized bedrooms, one office/bedroom share a full bath. Washer dryer hookups in laundry room. Oversized deep garage fits pickup trucks. Discovery Park has 1 1/2 miles of paved walking trails, large shade trees, and 2 large duck ponds with many ducks and birds. Convenient location close to 160 & 372 off Pahrump Valley Blvd. **NO SECTION 8** Pets on approval with increased Security Deposit. Rent is $1425/month Security Deposit is $1500. No pit bulls or large dogs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259649
Property Id 259649

(RLNE5695866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Bourbon St. B have any available units?
1251 Bourbon St. B has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1251 Bourbon St. B have?
Some of 1251 Bourbon St. B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 Bourbon St. B currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Bourbon St. B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Bourbon St. B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1251 Bourbon St. B is pet friendly.
Does 1251 Bourbon St. B offer parking?
Yes, 1251 Bourbon St. B does offer parking.
Does 1251 Bourbon St. B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 Bourbon St. B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Bourbon St. B have a pool?
No, 1251 Bourbon St. B does not have a pool.
Does 1251 Bourbon St. B have accessible units?
No, 1251 Bourbon St. B does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Bourbon St. B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 Bourbon St. B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 Bourbon St. B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 Bourbon St. B does not have units with air conditioning.
