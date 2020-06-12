/
spring creek
7 Apartments for rent in Spring Creek, NV📍
413 Edgewater Drive
413 Edgewater Drive, Spring Creek, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
remodeled 3 bdrm/2bth double wide in Spring Creek with garage - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath double wide has been remodeled with new paint, flooring, kitchen counters and cabinets.
385 Ramah Plaza
385 Ramah Plaza, Spring Creek, NV
3 Bedrooms
$950
385 Ramah Plaza Available 06/19/20 3 bedroom single wide in Spring Creek - Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath single wide in Spring Creek. This rental has newer paint, tiled floors, appliances, washer/dryer hook ups and a storage shed.
110 Springfield Pkwy
110 Springfield Parkway, Spring Creek, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
110 Springfield Pkwy Available 06/19/20 4 bedroom home in Spring Creek with a fire place and detached garage - This 4 bedroom home has a fireplace, detached garage, major kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hook-ups. Tenant pays all utilities.
251 West River Street Space 10
251 West River Street, Elko, NV
3 Bedrooms
$850
251 West River Street Space 10 Available 07/01/20 3bd/1bth single wide in Elko - 3bedroom,1 bath single wide in Elko. Refrigerator and stove included. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Water and sewer included. Tenant pays gas, electric and trash removal.
743 Juneau Street
743 South Juneau Street, Elko, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom manufactured home in Elko with shop - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been remodeled with new flooring, paint, cabinets and counter tops. It comes with major kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hook-ups and a shop in the backyard.
344 Sage Street
344 Sage Street, Elko, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2090 sqft
TREE STREET LOCATION - AMAZING TREE STREET LOCATION HOME. Features 3 bedrooms 2 bath, large living room, nice yard. Immediate occupancy. **NO PETS** ****NO SMOKING**** ***$45.
2099 Griswold Drive 1-B
2099 Griswold Drive, Elko County, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1548 sqft
Townhouse outside of gates of Ruby Mountian Golf Course - Can be ready with a weeks notice: Townhouse, 1548 Sq ft built in 1980 very well kept and recently updated.