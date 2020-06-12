Apartment List
/
NV
/
spring creek
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

7 Apartments for rent in Spring Creek, NV

📍

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
413 Edgewater Drive
413 Edgewater Drive, Spring Creek, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
remodeled 3 bdrm/2bth double wide in Spring Creek with garage - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath double wide has been remodeled with new paint, flooring, kitchen counters and cabinets.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
385 Ramah Plaza
385 Ramah Plaza, Spring Creek, NV
3 Bedrooms
$950
385 Ramah Plaza Available 06/19/20 3 bedroom single wide in Spring Creek - Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath single wide in Spring Creek. This rental has newer paint, tiled floors, appliances, washer/dryer hook ups and a storage shed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Springfield Pkwy
110 Springfield Parkway, Spring Creek, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
110 Springfield Pkwy Available 06/19/20 4 bedroom home in Spring Creek with a fire place and detached garage - This 4 bedroom home has a fireplace, detached garage, major kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hook-ups. Tenant pays all utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Creek

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
251 West River Street Space 10
251 West River Street, Elko, NV
3 Bedrooms
$850
251 West River Street Space 10 Available 07/01/20 3bd/1bth single wide in Elko - 3bedroom,1 bath single wide in Elko. Refrigerator and stove included. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Water and sewer included. Tenant pays gas, electric and trash removal.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
743 Juneau Street
743 South Juneau Street, Elko, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom manufactured home in Elko with shop - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been remodeled with new flooring, paint, cabinets and counter tops. It comes with major kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hook-ups and a shop in the backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Creek

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
344 Sage Street
344 Sage Street, Elko, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2090 sqft
TREE STREET LOCATION - AMAZING TREE STREET LOCATION HOME. Features 3 bedrooms 2 bath, large living room, nice yard. Immediate occupancy. **NO PETS** ****NO SMOKING**** ***$45.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2099 Griswold Drive 1-B
2099 Griswold Drive, Elko County, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1548 sqft
Townhouse outside of gates of Ruby Mountian Golf Course - Can be ready with a weeks notice: Townhouse, 1548 Sq ft built in 1980 very well kept and recently updated.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Spring Creek?
The average rent price for Spring Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,100.