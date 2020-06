Amenities

pool hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool hot tub

910 Mesquite Springs #101 Available 08/10/20 Lower Level Rock 2 Condo - - Lower Level Rock 2 Condo



This 996 square foot condo has plenty of room with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open floor plan. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and looks out over dining and living areas. Large bedrooms with oversized closets. 2 onsite Association pools and spa for summer enjoyment. No Pets and No Smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3483606)