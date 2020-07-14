All apartments in Mesquite
335 Colleen Court Unit 1F

335 Colleen Court · No Longer Available
Location

335 Colleen Court, Mesquite, NV 89027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
335 Colleen Court Unit 1F Available 08/10/20 *** The Falls Lower Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo*** - This lower level unfurnished unit is located on the fully landscaped Falls HOA grounds. Enjoy great city & mountain views under your covered patio. The flooring has Tile throughout the unit & has upgraded granite kitchen counters. This unit also comes with a rear fenced in patio & 2 storage closets. Tenants will have access to the on-site community pool & hot tub as well as access to the master community pool, workout facility, pickleball, horseshoe pit and more. To schedule a showing please contact our office. First Application Basis- To apply please visit our website www.erabrokers.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F have any available units?
335 Colleen Court Unit 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, NV.
What amenities does 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F have?
Some of 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F currently offering any rent specials?
335 Colleen Court Unit 1F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F pet-friendly?
No, 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F offer parking?
No, 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F does not offer parking.
Does 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F have a pool?
Yes, 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F has a pool.
Does 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F have accessible units?
No, 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Colleen Court Unit 1F does not have units with air conditioning.
