***Gated 55+ Gated Community Single Family Unfurnished Home*** - This gorgeous single family home has 3 bedrooms, & 3 full baths with an open concept living room & a large kitchen with island. The master bathroom has double sinks & spacious walk-in-closets. The backyard is perfect for those BBQ summer days with covered patio areas to relax. Wonderful home for entertaining guests. Spacious 3-Car Garage makes for nice covered parking from the intense desert heat. Mesquite offers world class golf courses and world class day spas - large casinos - fine dining - Vegas Style Entertainment - only 80 miles to Las Vegas - just a few hours to Zion National Park - only an hour to Valley of Fire - 36 miles to Saint George - and in less than an hour you can be on Lake Mead. Mesquite has beautiful sunsets, relaxing walking & bike trails/paths. Come to Mesquite to play or rest!! 1 Year Lease preferred, Apply today @ www.erabrokers.com. To schedule a showing please contact our office at (702)346-7930.



(RLNE5831853)