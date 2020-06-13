Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:13 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Laughlin, NV with balcony

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laughlin
9 Units Available
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
$635
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$724
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$745
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
3230 Canyon Terrace
3230 Canyon Terrace Drive, Laughlin, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Gorgeous remodeled 3bd, 2 bth home! - This home has been completely remodeled . New flooring to custom paint. Fire place. Quiet neighborhood. 2 car garage. Fenced in back yard. Come check out this jewel!! (RLNE4544215)
Results within 5 miles of Laughlin
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Laughlin Ranch
1 Unit Available
2819 Sidewheel Drive
2819 Sidewheel Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2789 sqft
Beautiful Gated community In Laughlin Ranch. Black Mountain Estates. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home. 5 car garage. Over 50 ft deep with drive through door. Fully fenced back yard with amazing casino & River views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
3653 Wendell Ave C
3653 Wendell Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
765 sqft
One car garage included, sorry no dogs or cats - Property Id: 239743 Upper unit in a quite 4 plex. Brand new carpet and Vinyl flooring. Owner pays the sewer, water, and regular trash.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3038 Siena Drive
3038 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1396 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath a car garage in Fox Creek Community . Or can be rented unfurnished. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer, gas stove, nice bar/sitting area. Large master closet. Lovely courtyard sitting area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
4419 S Caitlan Avenue
4419 S Caitlan Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1505 sqft
This is a 3 bdrm, 2 bath home with a covered patio, 3 car boat deep garage, community pool and spa. Pets must be approved by owner. Property is not fenced. Pets must be approved by owner

1 of 19

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
1815 Long
1815 Long Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Bullhead City - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom house with a 1 car garage. Screened Patio, New flooring and paint throughout. Security Deposit: $900 Non-refundable cleaning fee: $150.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743053)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Laughlin, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Laughlin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

