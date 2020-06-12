10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Laughlin, NV

/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Laughlin
6 Units Available
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$726
937 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2012 Mesquite Ln 303
2012 Mesquite Lane, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Unit 303 Available 06/15/20 Fully furnished condo - Property Id: 80575 Just coming back on the market, Fully furnished, completely remodeled, new flooring and granite countertops, paint, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in a gated community with
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2020 Mesquite Lane #201
2020 Mesquite Lane, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Fully Furnished - This 2 bd, 2 bth rental Just came available. It has all brand new furniture and dishes, Linens, It located on second floor of a gated community. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4548485)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2701 Crystal Blue Street
2701 Crystal Blue St, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
This brand new TownHome 2 bedrooms + 2 baths + den - BRAND New Town Home 2 bedrooms + 2 baths + Den - This single story town home offers an open concept design with bright and spacious, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2060 Mesquite Lane F-103
2060 Mesquite Lane, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
986 sqft
Well maintained First floor unit - Lower level condo. It is 2bd 2 bth. Nice unit. . Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Clubhouse 2 pools and Jacuzzi.. On site security. On Bus line. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3797394)
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$909
916 sqft
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
3038 Siena Drive
3038 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1396 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath a car garage in Fox Creek Community . Or can be rented unfurnished. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer, gas stove, nice bar/sitting area. Large master closet. Lovely courtyard sitting area.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
1815 Long
1815 Long Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Bullhead City - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom house with a 1 car garage. Screened Patio, New flooring and paint throughout. Security Deposit: $900 Non-refundable cleaning fee: $150.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743053)
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
3107 Siena Drive
3107 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1457 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3107 Siena Drive in Bullhead City. View photos, descriptions and more!
