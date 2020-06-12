Apartment List
/
NV
/
laughlin
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:03 PM

10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Laughlin, NV

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Laughlin
6 Units Available
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$726
937 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2012 Mesquite Ln 303
2012 Mesquite Lane, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Unit 303 Available 06/15/20 Fully furnished condo - Property Id: 80575 Just coming back on the market, Fully furnished, completely remodeled, new flooring and granite countertops, paint, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in a gated community with

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2020 Mesquite Lane #201
2020 Mesquite Lane, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Fully Furnished - This 2 bd, 2 bth rental Just came available. It has all brand new furniture and dishes, Linens, It located on second floor of a gated community. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4548485)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2701 Crystal Blue Street
2701 Crystal Blue St, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
This brand new TownHome 2 bedrooms + 2 baths + den - BRAND New Town Home 2 bedrooms + 2 baths + Den - This single story town home offers an open concept design with bright and spacious, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2060 Mesquite Lane F-103
2060 Mesquite Lane, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
986 sqft
Well maintained First floor unit - Lower level condo. It is 2bd 2 bth. Nice unit. . Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Clubhouse 2 pools and Jacuzzi.. On site security. On Bus line. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3797394)
Results within 5 miles of Laughlin
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$909
916 sqft
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
3038 Siena Drive
3038 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1396 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath a car garage in Fox Creek Community . Or can be rented unfurnished. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer, gas stove, nice bar/sitting area. Large master closet. Lovely courtyard sitting area.

1 of 19

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
1815 Long
1815 Long Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Bullhead City - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom house with a 1 car garage. Screened Patio, New flooring and paint throughout. Security Deposit: $900 Non-refundable cleaning fee: $150.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743053)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
3107 Siena Drive
3107 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1457 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3107 Siena Drive in Bullhead City. View photos, descriptions and more!

Similar Pages

Laughlin 2 BedroomsLaughlin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaughlin 3 BedroomsLaughlin Apartments with Balcony
Laughlin Apartments with GarageLaughlin Apartments with ParkingLaughlin Apartments with PoolLaughlin Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Laughlin Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaughlin Furnished ApartmentsLaughlin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVBullhead City, AZLake Havasu City, AZ
Fort Mohave, AZBoulder City, NV
Kingman, AZDesert Hills, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University Nevada