All apartments in Laughlin
Find more places like 2701 Crystal Blue Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laughlin, NV
/
2701 Crystal Blue Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2701 Crystal Blue Street

2701 Crystal Blue St · (702) 208-2573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laughlin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2701 Crystal Blue St, Laughlin, NV 89029
Laughlin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2701 Crystal Blue Street · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This brand new TownHome 2 bedrooms + 2 baths + den -
BRAND New Town Home 2 bedrooms + 2 baths + Den - This single story town home offers an open concept design with bright and spacious, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den. The large master bedroom features a private master bathroom and a gracious secondary bedroom. The kitchen and island overlook the large, open living room. Kitchen has granite counter tops, a pantry and brand new Stainless Steel appliances, Fridge, stove, dishwasher & microwave. This unit also includes a Laundry Room with brand new front loading washer and dryer. Additional features include a one-car garage, water softener, Den and Did I Also mention this home and everything in it is BRAND NEW. This single story townhome is Move-In Ready!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4477547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Crystal Blue Street have any available units?
2701 Crystal Blue Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2701 Crystal Blue Street have?
Some of 2701 Crystal Blue Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Crystal Blue Street currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Crystal Blue Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Crystal Blue Street pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Crystal Blue Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laughlin.
Does 2701 Crystal Blue Street offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Crystal Blue Street does offer parking.
Does 2701 Crystal Blue Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 Crystal Blue Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Crystal Blue Street have a pool?
No, 2701 Crystal Blue Street does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Crystal Blue Street have accessible units?
No, 2701 Crystal Blue Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Crystal Blue Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Crystal Blue Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Crystal Blue Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Crystal Blue Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2701 Crystal Blue Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy
Laughlin, NV 89029

Similar Pages

Laughlin 2 BedroomsLaughlin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Laughlin 3 BedroomsLaughlin Apartments with Balcony
Laughlin Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVBullhead City, AZLake Havasu City, AZ
Fort Mohave, AZBoulder City, NV
Kingman, AZDesert Hills, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity