2701 Crystal Blue Street

Amenities

BRAND New Town Home 2 bedrooms + 2 baths + Den - This single story town home offers an open concept design with bright and spacious, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den. The large master bedroom features a private master bathroom and a gracious secondary bedroom. The kitchen and island overlook the large, open living room. Kitchen has granite counter tops, a pantry and brand new Stainless Steel appliances, Fridge, stove, dishwasher & microwave. This unit also includes a Laundry Room with brand new front loading washer and dryer. Additional features include a one-car garage, water softener, Den and Did I Also mention this home and everything in it is BRAND NEW. This single story townhome is Move-In Ready!



No Pets Allowed



