Apartment List
/
NV
/
henderson
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

58 Apartments under $800 for rent in Henderson, NV

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Pittman
401 East MERLAYNE Drive
401 East Merlayne Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$700
550 sqft
Cozy single story condo in Henderson featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.Vinyl flooring and blinds throughout. Ceiling fan in living room. Refrigerator included. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Second bedroom has large open closet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Midway
520 W. Sunset Rd, Storage # 27-29
520 West Sunset Road, Henderson, NV
Studio
$600
1080 sqft
Storage unit. Electricity included.
Results within 5 miles of Henderson
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
58 Units Available
Vibe
1121 Lulu Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
788 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Live at Vibe Apartments in Las Vegas, NV\nOur residents are our priority! Located walking distance to UNLV, great restaurants, shopping, airport and the Fabulous Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
Desert Meadows
9655 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$800
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
947 sqft
Enjoy quality living at Desert Meadows Apartments, located in Las Vegas, NV, in the upscale Silverado Ranch Community. Desert Meadows is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
4 Units Available
Tropicana Village
4995 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$795
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1315 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tropicana Village in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$740
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5167 Garden Lane
5167 Garden Lane, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
3844 sqft
Loft Style 1 Bedroom/1 Bath With Newer Flooring, Kitchen, And Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2829 Wheelwright
2829 Wheelwright Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$795
918 sqft
WOW! TOTALLY REBUILT AT A GREAT PRICE, NEW CARPET, PAINT, FLOORING, WE ARE JUST FINISHING UP THE REMODEL SO EXCUSE THE MESS.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
11007 Fishers Island Street
11007 Fishers Island Street, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
2162 sqft
Private room available in beautiful house with great amenities.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1116 E.Ogden Ave Unit 4
1116 Eogden Ave, Clark County, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
One Bedroom Downtown Unit at Ogden and Maryland. Month to month lease available. Pets Welcome, onsite laundry - One Bedroom Downtown Unit at Ogden and Maryland. Month to month lease available. Pets Welcome, onsite laundry (RLNE5004076)

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
330 E Shelbourne Ave
330 East Shelbourne Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$799
RV/Motorhome Space 30/50 AMP - Property Id: 263569 I have a RV space for rent. With plug in, septic, FILTERED water. Private neighborhood great area. Pet friendly. High speed internet included, electric included in rent! $800 flat. Move in ready.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3242 Desert Inn Road- 13
3242 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
Studio
$640
800 sqft
Unit 13 & 14 were leased by one tenant. Separated to two units since April 1st, 2019.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1361 University Avenue
1361 East University Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
500 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, first floor unit. All appliances included. Tile floors only, no carpet. Located close to Unlv.
Results within 10 miles of Henderson
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
$
6 Units Available
Winchester
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$799
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
26 Units Available
Rancho Oakey
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$769
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
760 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and Arts District, our 55+ active adult community connects you to everyday ways to experience Vegas’ local entertainment and arts scene.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Vio
764 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$690
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring walk-in closets, covered parking, and plush carpet. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a playground. Near stores like Target and Best Buy, and close to UNLV.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Accent on Decatur
2950 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$815
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
775 sqft
Welcome to Accent on Decatur Apartments in Las Vegas; home of the “good neighbor”. We offer a tranquil community just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Choose from a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment home.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$665
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
868 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
13 Units Available
Twain Estates
3651 Arville Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$680
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
991 sqft
WELCOME TO TWAIN ESTATES\nTwain Estates is located in the heart of Las Vegas, minutes away from the strip. Relax in the refreshing pool or stop by the clubhouse for access to our business and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
48 Units Available
Evoq Apartments
3550 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1049 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartment Homes
901 Brush St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1251 sqft
Unique, elegant community situated just minutes away from downtown Raleigh. The upscale apartments offer residents an updated kitchen, a full-size washer and dryer, and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
2 Units Available
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Come home to convenient living at Camino 1107 Apartments. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment.

July 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Henderson rents declined over the past month

Henderson rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Henderson stand at $1,101 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,365 for a two-bedroom. Henderson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Henderson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Henderson, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Henderson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Henderson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,365 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Henderson fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Tucson (+1.3%), and Albuquerque (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Henderson than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson 3 BedroomsHenderson Accessible ApartmentsHenderson Apartments under $1,000Henderson Apartments under $700Henderson Apartments under $800
    Henderson Apartments under $900Henderson Apartments with BalconyHenderson Apartments with GarageHenderson Apartments with GymHenderson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHenderson Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHenderson Apartments with ParkingHenderson Apartments with Pool
    Henderson Apartments with Washer-DryerHenderson Cheap PlacesHenderson Dog Friendly ApartmentsHenderson Furnished ApartmentsHenderson Luxury PlacesHenderson Pet Friendly PlacesHenderson Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
    Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
    Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
    Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
    Whitney RanchValley View

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
    Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
    University of Nevada-Las Vegas