50 E. Serene 208
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

50 E. Serene 208

50 East Serene Avenue · (702) 489-6209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV 89123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 50 E. Serene 208 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
playground
yoga
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
yoga
Manhattan - 1 Bdrm 1 Bath Second Story Condo - Unfurnished - Unfurnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo In The Stunning Manhattan Condo Community.
Located South Of The FABULOUS VEGAS STRIP On South Las Vegas Blvd.

This Guard Gated Community Consists Of 9 Buildings Surrounded By Beautiful Lush Landscaping.

Amenities Abound And Include 2 Swimming Pools & Jacuzzi, Community Park, Tennis Courts, Playground, And A BBQ Area.

The Fully Equipped Fitness Center Consists Of A "Cardio Only" Room, A Yoga Studio, And A Weight Room.

The Resident Clubhouse Features An Internet Cafe, A Conference Room, Community Kitchen, And Multiple Meeting Rooms.

So Much For You To Do, You May Never Want To Leave The Property!

To Schedule Your Showing:
Email: IMSRealtyLV@gmail.com
Call: 702-489-6209
Text: 702-600-5874

Rent: $1100.00
Security Deposit $1100.00 (refundable)
Application Fee: $100.00 (non-refundable)
Lease Administration Fee: $100.00 (non-refundable)
Cleaning Fee: $300.00 (non-refundable)

**6 Month Minimum Lease Term Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4499457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 E. Serene 208 have any available units?
50 E. Serene 208 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 E. Serene 208 have?
Some of 50 E. Serene 208's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 E. Serene 208 currently offering any rent specials?
50 E. Serene 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 E. Serene 208 pet-friendly?
No, 50 E. Serene 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 50 E. Serene 208 offer parking?
Yes, 50 E. Serene 208 offers parking.
Does 50 E. Serene 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 E. Serene 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 E. Serene 208 have a pool?
Yes, 50 E. Serene 208 has a pool.
Does 50 E. Serene 208 have accessible units?
No, 50 E. Serene 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 50 E. Serene 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 E. Serene 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 E. Serene 208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 E. Serene 208 does not have units with air conditioning.
