50 E. Serene 208

Manhattan - 1 Bdrm 1 Bath Second Story Condo - Unfurnished - Unfurnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo In The Stunning Manhattan Condo Community.

Located South Of The FABULOUS VEGAS STRIP On South Las Vegas Blvd.



This Guard Gated Community Consists Of 9 Buildings Surrounded By Beautiful Lush Landscaping.



Amenities Abound And Include 2 Swimming Pools & Jacuzzi, Community Park, Tennis Courts, Playground, And A BBQ Area.



The Fully Equipped Fitness Center Consists Of A "Cardio Only" Room, A Yoga Studio, And A Weight Room.



The Resident Clubhouse Features An Internet Cafe, A Conference Room, Community Kitchen, And Multiple Meeting Rooms.



So Much For You To Do, You May Never Want To Leave The Property!



To Schedule Your Showing:

Email: IMSRealtyLV@gmail.com

Call: 702-489-6209

Text: 702-600-5874



Rent: $1100.00

Security Deposit $1100.00 (refundable)

Application Fee: $100.00 (non-refundable)

Lease Administration Fee: $100.00 (non-refundable)

Cleaning Fee: $300.00 (non-refundable)



**6 Month Minimum Lease Term Required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4499457)