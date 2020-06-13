Apartment List
164 Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
894 JERI Lane
894 Jeri Lane, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1288 sqft
This is a FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED SHORT TERM (1 MONTH MIN RENTAL) This house is loaded with upgrades and options.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1303 Darlene Way
1303 Darlene Way, Boulder City, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1303 Darlene Way in Boulder City. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
555 Avenue G
555 Avenue G, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1344 sqft
Historic Home in Heart of Boulder City Ready for Immediate Move-In! Property features assigned carport & patio w/ seating area & trellis. Master bed w/ ceiling fan/light & access to backyard. Master bathroom w/ shower.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
701 Capri
701 Capri Drive, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1044 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UPPER UNIT CLOSE TO THE POOL, BUT, FURNISHINGS CAN BE REMOVED IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BRING YOUR OWN! TWO BEDROOMS ONE AND 3/4 BATHS, BREAKFAST BAR, INDOOR LAUNDRY, BALCONY, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1220 Cheyenne Ct
1220 Cheyenne Court, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1562 sqft
Beautiful Home in a Cul-de-Sac! - Upgraded flooring throughout. Boasting with new granite counter tops, all kitchen appliances included, neutral paint throughout, and spacious bedrooms.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1544 Mancha Drive
1544 Mancha Drive, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3098 sqft
Golf front property with unique golf course entrance. Large kitchen with granite countertop. Every bedroom has its own bathroom access plus extra bath for pool users.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highland Hills
6 Units Available
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$981
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1155 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Highland Hills
3 Units Available
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,052
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
1185 Kiamichi Court
1185 Kiamichi Ct, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1832 sqft
VIRTUAL/FACETIME AND PRIVATE TOURS available by appointment utilizing COVID-19 protocols. Brand New Union Trails Townhome. 2 Story, 3 bedroom, sparkly new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and much more.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Hills
1 Unit Available
523 Moses Lake Ct.
523 Moses Lake Court, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2260 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME IN HENDERSON - BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME IN HENDERSON, FEATURES INCLUDE CERAMIC TILE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. SPACIOUS LIVING AREA. BEDROOM AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS, BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM. ALONG WITH A COVERED PATIO.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Townsite
1 Unit Available
144 Sitka Spruce
144 Sitka Spruce Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1480 sqft
Great home available for immediate move-in! - Open and spacious floorplan! Wood-like flooring in main living areas! Neutral colors t/o and Ceiling fans! Kitchen features breakfast island, upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances! Master

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
1059 Desert Olive Court
1059 Deserrt Olive Court, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2986 sqft
Available June 10th or before. Renters Warehouse Presents this beautiful Pool Home Located in Henderson.

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
1058 Plentywood Plaza
1058 Plentywood Place, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2368 sqft
Renters Warehouse presents New Flooring, Fresh paint and more in this spacious Two-story home with a 3 car garage 4 bedrooms (( 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs)) 3 baths, granite counter tops, gorgeous black cabinets, large island and stainless

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
1221 Brockley Cross
1221 Brockley Cross St, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1801 sqft
Great Single Story Home in great Henderson Neighborhood - Great single story home with custom upgrades including custom paint.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Valley View
1 Unit Available
133 Bosworth Dr
133 Bosworth Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1224 sqft
Beautiful Henderson home with covered patio for entertaining. - Beautiful diagonal tile throughout most living areas, with carpeting in bedrooms. Centrally located Henderson home in a quiet and safe neighborhood.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Highland Hills
1 Unit Available
709 Silver Pearl Street
709 Silver Pearl Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
SE!!! Single Story 2466 Sq Ft Near US 95 and Wagonwheel!! 3 bedrooms + Den!!! Tankless Water Heater!!! Covered Patio and Green Grass in Back Yard.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
2463 Belt Buckley Dr.
2463 Belt Buckley Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1992 sqft
2463 Belt Buckley Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
1143 GRASS POND Place
1143 Grass Pond Place, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow*Beautiful Unit*Newer Laminate Flooring*Custom Paint*All Appliances*Living area is above attached garage with entry downstairs*Open Floor Plan*Ceiling Fans*Corian Counters*High Ceilings*French Doors to Balcony off Dining Room*Add $16 to rent to
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
McCullough Hills
23 Units Available
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,003
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Silverado Ranch
28 Units Available
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,133
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
McCullough Hills
1 Unit Available
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
McCullough Hills
10 Units Available
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1339 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Seven Hills
9 Units Available
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills
975 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chateau Calais at Seven Hills in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
McCullough Hills
6 Units Available
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1172 sqft
Just off I-515 near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Luxury townhomes with luscious mountain views. Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities.
City Guide for Boulder City, NV

The Hoover Dam is located at the southern tip of Lake Mead, in Boulder City, where the Colorado River is briefly tamed and turned into hydroelectric power. The dam was created in 1936 and named after President Herbert Hoover, though it was originally known as Boulder Dam.

Don't let its proximity to Las Vegas fool you, there is a whole lot more going on in Boulder City than gambling and showgirls. In fact, this city below Sin City is all about outdoor adventures as opposed to indoor neon lighting. Between Lake Mead, Mt. Wilson and the famous Hoover Dam, you'll be hard pressed to remember there's another recreational powerhouse nearby at all. Still, having Las Vegas close does mean fine dining, entertaining shows, and both luxury and outlet retail are just a stone's throw away. So, whether you're desirous of velvet ropes or rock climbing, vodka shots or houseboats, Boulder City has it all and more. And by more, we mean it has affordable living and spacious lots. You can bet this place has everything you want. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Boulder City, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Boulder City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

