All apartments in Rio Rancho
Find more places like 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rio Rancho, NM
/
1305 Danzante Drive Southeast
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

1305 Danzante Drive Southeast

1305 Danzante Drive Southeast · (505) 257-0957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rio Rancho
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1305 Danzante Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Cabezon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Rio Rancho NM is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a gorgeous exterior! The front view of the Home features a landscaped yard and an attached garage. Enter the home to a large living area with great lighting. Next, make your way to the kitchen allowing for entertainment space with the large island. The stainless steel appliances add a nice feature and feel. There is a full-size laundry room with connections. Heading to the bedroom you will find carpeting and lots of space! The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The en suite master bathroom has upgraded features with a full size jet tub and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast have any available units?
1305 Danzante Drive Southeast has a unit available for $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rio Rancho, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rio Rancho Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast have?
Some of 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Danzante Drive Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast does offer parking.
Does 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1305 Danzante Drive Southeast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Similar Pages

Rio Rancho 1 BedroomsRio Rancho 2 Bedrooms
Rio Rancho 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRio Rancho Luxury Places
Rio Rancho Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NMSanta Fe, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity