1305 Danzante Drive Southeast

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This delightful home located in Rio Rancho NM is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a gorgeous exterior! The front view of the Home features a landscaped yard and an attached garage. Enter the home to a large living area with great lighting. Next, make your way to the kitchen allowing for entertainment space with the large island. The stainless steel appliances add a nice feature and feel. There is a full-size laundry room with connections. Heading to the bedroom you will find carpeting and lots of space! The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The en suite master bathroom has upgraded features with a full size jet tub and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



