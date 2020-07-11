Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM

61 Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
9 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,047
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4269 High Mesa Rd. SE
4269 High Mesa Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2800 sqft
Intel-Rust-Rio Rancho - Take a look at this really Clean 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 story!! Close to Intel and Rust Medical!! Very Quiet Neighborhood. Nice Big Great Room, Dining Are and Huge Kitchen. Open Concept.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
Panorama Heights West
869 Bunker Road SE
869 Bunker Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
Great location, updated home on a quarter acre lot. Brick fire please for gas or wood burning. Recently remodeled, ready fro occupancy.

1 of 18

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
Sierra Norte
1444 Penasco Rd. NE
1444 Penasco Rd NE, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://secure.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
Seven Bar Ranch
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$891
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
Seven Bar North
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,249
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ventana Ranch
6801 Paese Place NW
6801 Paese Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1660 sqft
- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with ultra high 9 foot ceilings, Full 2 Car Garage, Family Room, Microwave Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, etc.

1 of 26

Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
Ventana Ranch
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW
6439 Los Pueblos Pl NW, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1930 sqft
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW Available 11/01/19 Stunning Two Story Town Home in Ventana Ranch - This beautiful two story town-home is located in Ventana Ranch. This home has lots of room! No carpets in the house.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Ventana Ranch
10404 VENDAVAL Avenue NW
10404 Vendaval Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
**COMING IN AUGUST** Now Available! Cute 3 Bedroom Home in Ventana Ranch With Huge Yard!!! KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1100 sqft Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2 Baths Parking: 2 Garage Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below) Deposit: $1295 Laundry:
Results within 5 miles of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
17 Units Available
Taylor Ranch
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$815
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
31 Units Available
Taylor Ranch
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$817
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
24 Units Available
Paradise Hills Civic
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
3 Units Available
Cottonwood Mall
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$839
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Ranch in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Taylor Ranch
Taylor Ranch
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$939
1053 sqft
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW 1012 Available 08/19/20 - (RLNE3519023)

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Taylor Ranch
3501 Panicum Rd NW
3501 Panicum Road Northwest, Bernalillo County, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1420 sqft
2 Bedroom Town Home Near Coors Blvd NW & Montano Rd NW! - Text RENTME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! 2 Car Garage! Refrigerated Air! Kiva Style Fireplace! Ceiling Fans! All Appliances

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Ventana Ranch
6404 Dante Lane NW
6404 Dante Lane Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,485
1600 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY / CALL US AT (505) 892-4400 - Immaculate home in the gated community of La Scala. This DR Horton Sicily Model is spacious open and inviting. Featuring vaulted ceilings and beautiful Saltillo Tile Floors.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills Civic
7000 Hearthstone Rd NW
7000 Hearthstone Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2265 sqft
4 Bedroom New Construction Home Available Near Universe Blvd NW & Paseo Del Norte Blvd NE! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! New Construction Low Energy Green Home! 2 Refrigerated Air

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills Civic
6801 Oasis Canyon Rd. NW
6801 Oasis Canyon Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://rently.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Quaker Heights
4848 Petra Pointe Cir NW
4848 Petra Pointe Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Home Available Near Western Trail NW & Unser Blvd NW! - Text RENTME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Custom / Upgraded Property! NO Hoa! Refrigerated Air! Granite Counters! Luxury
Results within 10 miles of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,120
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1260 sqft
Luxury apartment community near two local bus lines and Academy Hills Park. Units have open floor plans with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$662
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
16 Units Available
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$711
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1000 sqft
Close to Montgomery Plaza. Landscaped apartment community with stunning mountain views and three on-site swimming pools. Apartments feature double stainless steel sinks, generous closet space and large private patios. Rent includes gas and trash disposal.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
13 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
35 Units Available
Del Norte
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$830
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
951 sqft
Spacious floor plans, brand new kitchens and baths with granite-inspired countertops and Whirlpool appliances. Community features a gym, business center, sauna, hot tub, pool and tennis/racquetball courts.

July 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report. Rio Rancho rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rio Rancho rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report. Rio Rancho rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rio Rancho rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Rio Rancho rents increased over the past month

Rio Rancho rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rio Rancho stand at $851 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,044 for a two-bedroom. Rio Rancho's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rio Rancho rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Rio Rancho, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rio Rancho is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rio Rancho's median two-bedroom rent of $1,044 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rio Rancho's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rio Rancho than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Rio Rancho.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

