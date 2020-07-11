61 Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM with washer-dryer

July 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report. Rio Rancho rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rio Rancho rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Rio Rancho rents increased over the past month Rio Rancho rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rio Rancho stand at $851 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,044 for a two-bedroom. Rio Rancho's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

Rio Rancho rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide As rents have increased marginally in Rio Rancho, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rio Rancho is still more affordable than most large cities across the country. Rio Rancho's median two-bedroom rent of $1,044 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While Rio Rancho's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rio Rancho than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Rio Rancho.

