96 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM

Verified



Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
13 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!



Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
1401 Ducale Drive Southeast
1401 Ducale Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
Fully landscaped front and back yard, fenced, corner lot. Two living areas, family room w/gas log fireplace open to eat-in kitchen w/island.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
1615 CALLE DE ROJA
1615 Calle de Roja Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2222 sqft
cabezon property - Large home with 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Spacious loft and closeparks. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845590)



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE
2914 Broadmoor Boulevard Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2914 Broadmoor Blvd SE - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your own convenience. https://rently.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE
2112 Las Brisas Circle Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
FANTASTIC 4 br, 3ba, 3,600 sq. ft., 2 car garage in Cabezon! - This is a one of a kind home, clean and ready for move-in! 4 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half baths, 3,600 sq. ft.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3000 Mason Meadows Drive NE
3000 Mason Meadows Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1454 sqft
3 Bedroom Available Near Unser Blvd NE & King Blvd NE! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Incredible Mountain Views! Extra Large Lot! Next to Walking Trails! 2 Car Garage! All Appliances



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
1365 Lil Ave NE
1365 Lil Avenue Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
- This is a nice 3BR, 2BA, 1CG house, located in the North Hills Community in Rio Rancho. (RLNE5763119)



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE
3801 Oasis Springs Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2099 sqft
**Application Received** Beautiful Three Bedroom Home in Northern Meadows - *Backup applications can be submitted* Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria: https://tysonproperties.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sierra Norte
1 Unit Available
1331 Penasco Rd
1331 Penasco Road, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2151 sqft
3BR, 2.5BA, 2CG - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2CG, Loft, Two Living areas, Dining Room, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Gas Stove. Xeriscaped front yard, fenced backyard. (RLNE4820406)



Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
1932 Raspberry Dr NE
1932 Raspberry Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1370 sqft
Nicely updated 3BD/2BA home in North Hills just became available for rent! Features include **Solid Surface Flooring in All Areas Except Bedrooms**Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms**Fridge, Washer, and Dryer Included**Large Backyard**Covered



Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
1305 Danzante Drive Southeast
1305 Danzante Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
This delightful home located in Rio Rancho NM is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a gorgeous exterior! The front view of the Home features a landscaped yard and an attached garage.



Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
2013 Violeta Way Southeast
2013 Violeta Way Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Rio Rancho.



Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3845 HAVASU FALLS Street NE
3845 Havasu Falls Street Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2265 sqft
NO PETS!! 3 year old Home! Built by DR Horton. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths. Open living area to kitchen and bayed nook with and additional Upstairs game room/loft area.



Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1812 Mesa Grande Loop NE
1812 Mesa Grande Loop Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
No Pets Please..Refrigerated Air with Dual Units and Controls. Shiny and Bright Open Floor Plan home. Near City Center, HP and UNM Hospital. 4 bedrooms and two living areas.



Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
Panorama Heights West
1 Unit Available
869 Bunker Road SE
869 Bunker Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
Great location, updated home on a quarter acre lot. Brick fire please for gas or wood burning. Recently remodeled, ready fro occupancy.



Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
1446 Golden Eye Loop
1446 Golden Eye Loop Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1129 sqft
Rio Rancho Gem - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home has new flooring & paint. Large backyard for the summer BBQs. Enjoyable neighborhood. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5685670)



Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3508 Clear Creek Pl NE
3508 Clear Creek Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1521479?source=marketing Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.



Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Enchanted Hills
1 Unit Available
5428 Caballo Ct NE
5428 Caballo Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage NE Rio Rancho with Granite - Stunning home with open floorplan. Bright kitchen with island and granite countertops, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single level on culdesac.



Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
River's Edge 1
1 Unit Available
6589 Towhee Court Northeast
6589 Towhee Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1611 sqft
Rio Rancho Beauty!! Ready for move in. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with hard wood flooring, french door entry, open floor plan and very spacious, master bath with his and her sinks garden tub with separate shower located in a cul de sac.



Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
1343 San Juan Court
1343 San Juan Court, Rio Rancho, NM
Don't Miss out on this Fantastic 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home located in Rio Rancho ! Come take a look at this beautiful home located in Rio Rancho.



Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
Sierra Norte
1 Unit Available
1444 Penasco Rd. NE
1444 Penasco Rd NE, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://secure.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Rancho
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Seven Bar Ranch
19 Units Available
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Seven Bar North
13 Units Available
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1393 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW
6715 Ventana Hills Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
Single Story 4 Bedroom Home Available in Ventana Ranch near Universe & Irving Blvd NW! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Sorry, no pets allowed on this property.

June 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report. Rio Rancho rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rio Rancho rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Rio Rancho rents increased over the past month

Rio Rancho rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rio Rancho stand at $850 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,043 for a two-bedroom. Rio Rancho's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rio Rancho rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Rio Rancho has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Rio Rancho is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rio Rancho's median two-bedroom rent of $1,043 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Rio Rancho.
    • While rents in Rio Rancho remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rio Rancho than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Rio Rancho.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

