Apartment List
/
NM
/
rio rancho
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:38 PM

44 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
13 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$997
810 sqft
Bright apartments near the Rio Grande River and State Route 528. Air conditioning, extra storage and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features volleyball court and swimming pool. On-site laundry.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
803 Country Club Drive SE Unit 2D
803 Country Club Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$875
1156 sqft
803 Country Club Drive SE Unit 2D Available 07/13/20 803-2D Country Club Drive SE - Located at The Greens Condominiums Available mid July No Pets Allowed (RLNE2070773)

1 of 17

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
1972 Strawberry Dr NE
1972 Strawberry Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
2BR, 2BA, 2CG - 2BR, 2BA, 2CG, ceiling fans, sun room, automatic sprinkler system with beautifully landscaped backyard, HOA maintains front yard, new carpet & tile, refrigerated air, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave. (RLNE3198420)
Results within 1 mile of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Seven Bar Ranch
18 Units Available
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1087 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Seven Bar North
10 Units Available
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1211 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Cottonwood Heights
4 Units Available
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Results within 5 miles of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Paradise Hills Civic
28 Units Available
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Taylor Ranch
21 Units Available
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
$
Taylor Ranch
21 Units Available
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1081 sqft
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Results within 10 miles of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
21 Units Available
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$805
936 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
$
19 Units Available
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$788
1000 sqft
Close to Montgomery Plaza. Landscaped apartment community with stunning mountain views and three on-site swimming pools. Apartments feature double stainless steel sinks, generous closet space and large private patios. Rent includes gas and trash disposal.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Taylor Ranch
14 Units Available
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1277 sqft
Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 04:13am
Renaissance
14 Units Available
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$870
1195 sqft
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
17 Units Available
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$756
890 sqft
Convenient to Montgomery Plaza and the University of New Mexico. One- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large private balconies or patios. On-site business center, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
5 Units Available
La Paloma
6001 Moon St NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$980
1063 sqft
Just minutes from Walmart, Whole Foods and the Academy recreation area. Community features include a modern fitness room, volleyball court and walking/biking trails. In-unit washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Uptown
6 Units Available
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1073 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
Del Norte
51 Units Available
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$999
951 sqft
Spacious floor plans, brand new kitchens and baths with granite-inspired countertops and Whirlpool appliances. Community features a gym, business center, sauna, hot tub, pool and tennis/racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Albuquerque
1 Unit Available
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Montogmery Park
10 Units Available
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$910
1117 sqft
Across the street from Del Norte High School and Montgomery Plaza, near public transportation. Stylish urban community of recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
Nor Este
15 Units Available
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1130 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
29 Units Available
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$838
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Wildflower Area
22 Units Available
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1278 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Nor Este
7 Units Available
Markana Apartments
6115 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1031 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans, high-end finishes and high ceilings. Located close to I-25 and the rail runner for easy commuting.

June 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report. Rio Rancho rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rio Rancho rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report. Rio Rancho rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rio Rancho rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Rio Rancho rents increased over the past month

Rio Rancho rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rio Rancho stand at $850 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,043 for a two-bedroom. Rio Rancho's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rio Rancho rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Rio Rancho has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Rio Rancho is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rio Rancho's median two-bedroom rent of $1,043 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Rio Rancho.
    • While rents in Rio Rancho remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rio Rancho than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Rio Rancho.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

