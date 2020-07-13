Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

99 Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM with parking

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
13 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,042
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
Studio
$770
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments near the Rio Grande River and State Route 528. Air conditioning, extra storage and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features volleyball court and swimming pool. On-site laundry.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Enchanted Hills
7176 Labrador Drive Northeast
7176 Labrador Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$995
1116 sqft
Charming Enchanted Hills Home. This Home is Ideally Located on a Large Lot on a quiet street.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
Panorama Heights West
869 Bunker Road SE
869 Bunker Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
Great location, updated home on a quarter acre lot. Brick fire please for gas or wood burning. Recently remodeled, ready fro occupancy.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1446 Golden Eye Loop
1446 Golden Eye Loop Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1129 sqft
Rio Rancho Gem - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home has new flooring & paint. Large backyard for the summer BBQs. Enjoyable neighborhood. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5685670)

1 of 25

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
3508 Clear Creek Pl NE
3508 Clear Creek Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2664 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1521479?source=marketing Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
Enchanted Hills
5428 Caballo Ct NE
5428 Caballo Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage NE Rio Rancho with Granite - Stunning home with open floorplan. Bright kitchen with island and granite countertops, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single level on culdesac.

1 of 18

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
Sierra Norte
1444 Penasco Rd. NE
1444 Penasco Rd NE, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://secure.rently.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Solar Village-Mid-Unser
1672 Arlene Rd SE
1672 Arlene Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1358 sqft
1672 Arlene Rd SE Available 07/27/20 1672 Arlene Road - Available end of July New paint, carpet & vinyl NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5914152)

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
River's Edge
1728 BLACK RIVER Drive NE
1728 Black River Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2350 sqft
Extraordinary Custom Home Along The Rio Grande River In An Established Custom Home Neighborhood With Mature Trees, Paved Roads And All City Services On A Culdesac Street.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Seven Bar North
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,249
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
16 Units Available
Seven Bar Ranch
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$891
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.

1 of 57

Last updated April 13 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 MISSION RIDGE Road
113 Mission Ridge Road, Corrales, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2801 sqft
Single story home on an acre with a 3 car garage. Tile and carpet. 3 fireplaces, 2 living area's, could be 5 bedroom, or 4 bedroom with an office area. Formal dining plus casual dining. Great mountain views.

1 of 26

Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
Ventana Ranch
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW
6439 Los Pueblos Pl NW, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1930 sqft
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW Available 11/01/19 Stunning Two Story Town Home in Ventana Ranch - This beautiful two story town-home is located in Ventana Ranch. This home has lots of room! No carpets in the house.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ventana Ranch
10404 VENDAVAL Avenue NW
10404 Vendaval Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
**COMING IN AUGUST** Now Available! Cute 3 Bedroom Home in Ventana Ranch With Huge Yard!!! KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1100 sqft Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2 Baths Parking: 2 Garage Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below) Deposit: $1295 Laundry:

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
10728 MIERA Drive NW
10728 Miera Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1314 sqft
No Pets Please! Corner Lot, Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint. Garage pass through door. Parks in the neighborhood. Close to Cibola High, Shops, Eateries & Transportation.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Skies West
10615 Shooting Star NW
10615 Shooting Star Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
10615 Shooting Star NW Available 08/03/20 Ventana Ranch! - This home located in Ventana Ranch! You'll love the spacious open kitchen/dining with gorgeous upgraded cabinets, track lighting & ceramic floors! Decorator colors and touches throughout!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
21 Units Available
Paradise Hills Civic
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Mall
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$779
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
10001 Coors Bypass NW 2014 Available 08/22/20 Jr One Bedroom/One Bath: Birch Floorplan - One Bedroom, One Bath unit available. 593 Sq Ft. Washer and Dryer included in unit. $45.00 monthly charge for water, sewer, and trash. (RLNE3519020)
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
27 Units Available
Taylor Ranch
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$856
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
18 Units Available
Taylor Ranch
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$815
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 09:56am
1 Unit Available
Taylor Ranch
Taylor Ranch
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$939
1053 sqft
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW 1012 Available 08/19/20 - (RLNE3519023)

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ventana Ranch
7404 Cerros Pl NW
7404 Cerros Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
7404 Cerros Pl NW Available 08/15/20 7404 Cerros Pl NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ventana Ranch
6404 Dante Lane NW
6404 Dante Lane Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,485
1600 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY / CALL US AT (505) 892-4400 - Immaculate home in the gated community of La Scala. This DR Horton Sicily Model is spacious open and inviting. Featuring vaulted ceilings and beautiful Saltillo Tile Floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rio Rancho, NM

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rio Rancho apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

