Apartment List
/
NM
/
rio rancho
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

86 Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
13 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$925
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
Studio
$770
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
810 sqft
Bright apartments near the Rio Grande River and State Route 528. Air conditioning, extra storage and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features volleyball court and swimming pool. On-site laundry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
1932 Raspberry Dr NE
1932 Raspberry Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1370 sqft
Nicely updated 3BD/2BA home in North Hills just became available for rent! Features include **Solid Surface Flooring in All Areas Except Bedrooms**Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms**Fridge, Washer, and Dryer Included**Large Backyard**Covered

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
1401 Ducale Drive Southeast
1401 Ducale Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2158 sqft
Fully landscaped front and back yard, fenced, corner lot. Two living areas, family room w/gas log fireplace open to eat-in kitchen w/island.

1 of 70

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE
2112 Las Brisas Circle Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3600 sqft
FANTASTIC 4 br, 3ba, 3,600 sq. ft., 2 car garage in Cabezon! - This is a one of a kind home, clean and ready for move-in! 4 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half baths, 3,600 sq. ft.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE
3801 Oasis Springs Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2099 sqft
**Application Received** Beautiful Three Bedroom Home in Northern Meadows - *Backup applications can be submitted* Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria: https://tysonproperties.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
803 Country Club Drive SE Unit 2D
803 Country Club Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$875
1156 sqft
803 Country Club Drive SE Unit 2D Available 07/13/20 803-2D Country Club Drive SE - Located at The Greens Condominiums Available mid July No Pets Allowed (RLNE2070773)

1 of 18

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Enchanted Hills
1 Unit Available
5428 Caballo Ct NE
5428 Caballo Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage NE Rio Rancho with Granite - Stunning home with open floorplan. Bright kitchen with island and granite countertops, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single level on culdesac.

1 of 28

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
River's Edge 1
1 Unit Available
6589 Towhee Court Northeast
6589 Towhee Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1611 sqft
Rio Rancho Beauty!! Ready for move in. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with hard wood flooring, french door entry, open floor plan and very spacious, master bath with his and her sinks garden tub with separate shower located in a cul de sac.

1 of 18

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
Sierra Norte
1 Unit Available
1444 Penasco Rd. NE
1444 Penasco Rd NE, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://secure.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Seven Bar Ranch
19 Units Available
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$926
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Cottonwood Heights
3 Units Available
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,058
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Seven Bar North
13 Units Available
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,172
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1393 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
6916 Hartford Place Northwest
6916 Hartford Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1974 sqft
Spacious 2 Story, 4 bedroom home, all bedrooms upstairs. 2 Living spaces, welcoming front living area and family room with gas log fireplace. Eat-in kitchen open to family room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW
6715 Ventana Hills Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1724 sqft
Single Story 4 Bedroom Home Available in Ventana Ranch near Universe & Irving Blvd NW! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Sorry, no pets allowed on this property.

1 of 26

Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW
6439 Los Pueblos Pl NW, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1930 sqft
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW Available 11/01/19 Stunning Two Story Town Home in Ventana Ranch - This beautiful two story town-home is located in Ventana Ranch. This home has lots of room! No carpets in the house.
Results within 5 miles of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
Taylor Ranch
22 Units Available
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$777
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Taylor Ranch
22 Units Available
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Paradise Hills Civic
28 Units Available
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
14 Juan Antonio
14 Jean Court, Bernalillo, NM
1 Bedroom
$995
950 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $995 SQUARE FEET: $995 BEDROOMS: 1 + Office or Studio BATHS: 1 UNFURNISHED FLOORING: Tile YARD: River, Pond and Open Space of 1.3 Acres.

1 of 83

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paradise Hills Civic
1 Unit Available
9552 Jacks Creek Road NW
9552 Jacks Creek Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2330 sqft
9552 Jacks Creek Road NW Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
6428 Dante Ln NW
6428 Dante Lane Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1323 sqft
6428 Dante Ln NW Available 07/15/20 6428 Dante Ln NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Call 505-831-8700 to schedule a showing.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paradise Hills Civic
1 Unit Available
6935 Tombstone Rd NW
6935 Tombstone Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1722 sqft
4 Bedroom Home Near Universe Blvd NW & Paseo Del Norte Blvd NE! - Text RENTME to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Previous DR Horton Model Home! 3 Bedrooms Plus an Office! 2 Car Garage! Refrigerated

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alamedan Valley
1 Unit Available
142 Ortega Rd NW
142 Ortega Road Northwest, North Valley, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2548 sqft
142 Ortega Rd NW Available 07/15/20 142 Ortega Rd NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rio Rancho, NM

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rio Rancho renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Rio Rancho 1 BedroomsRio Rancho 2 BedroomsRio Rancho 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRio Rancho 3 BedroomsRio Rancho Accessible ApartmentsRio Rancho Apartments with Balcony
Rio Rancho Apartments with GarageRio Rancho Apartments with GymRio Rancho Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRio Rancho Apartments with ParkingRio Rancho Apartments with Pool
Rio Rancho Apartments with Washer-DryerRio Rancho Dog Friendly ApartmentsRio Rancho Luxury PlacesRio Rancho Pet Friendly PlacesRio Rancho Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NMSanta Fe, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College