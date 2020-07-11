130 Luxury Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
9 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,047
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4269 High Mesa Rd. SE
4269 High Mesa Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2800 sqft
Intel-Rust-Rio Rancho - Take a look at this really Clean 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 story!! Close to Intel and Rust Medical!! Very Quiet Neighborhood. Nice Big Great Room, Dining Are and Huge Kitchen. Open Concept.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3716 Ranchers Loop
3716 Rancher Loop Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1680 sqft
- 4BD, 2BA, 2 Car Garage w Garage Opener, Cable TV jacks, DW, Gas stove, W/D Hook-ups, Refrigerated Air, Great Mountain Views, Fenced Backyard, Northern/Idalia NE-Idalia, N-40th st, W-Inca, N-Ranchers Road,W-Ranchers Loop (RLNE5890957)

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1365 Lil Ave NE
1365 Lil Avenue Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
- This is a nice 3BR, 2BA, 1CG house, located in the North Hills Community in Rio Rancho. (RLNE5763119)

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sierra Norte
1331 Penasco Rd
1331 Penasco Road, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2151 sqft
3BR, 2.5BA, 2CG - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2CG, Loft, Two Living areas, Dining Room, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Gas Stove. Xeriscaped front yard, fenced backyard. (RLNE4820406)

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Solar Village-Mid-Unser
2106 Forest Trail Rd
2106 Forest Trail Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1405 sqft
3bd 2ba home in Rio Rancho (2106 Forest Trail) - Available MID July. 3bd 1.75ba. Newer Carpet. Large yard. Pets Negotiable with additional pet deposit. $29 application fee per adult over 18 (RLNE5904748)

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cabezon
2804 Vista De Colinas Ct
2804 Vista De Colinas Court Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2904 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://homes.rently.

1 of 26

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Cabezon
1941 Cortina Loop Southeast
1941 Cortina Loop Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GATED COMMUNITY - Access to the community will be available through gates by pressing KELLOGG AGENCY or ENTER DIRECTORY CODE 154 and push the CALL button, wait for answer, gate will open for you.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
Panorama Heights West
869 Bunker Road SE
869 Bunker Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
Great location, updated home on a quarter acre lot. Brick fire please for gas or wood burning. Recently remodeled, ready fro occupancy.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1446 Golden Eye Loop
1446 Golden Eye Loop Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1129 sqft
Rio Rancho Gem - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home has new flooring & paint. Large backyard for the summer BBQs. Enjoyable neighborhood. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5685670)

1 of 25

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
3508 Clear Creek Pl NE
3508 Clear Creek Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2664 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1521479?source=marketing Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
Enchanted Hills
5428 Caballo Ct NE
5428 Caballo Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage NE Rio Rancho with Granite - Stunning home with open floorplan. Bright kitchen with island and granite countertops, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single level on culdesac.

1 of 28

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
River's Edge 1
6589 Towhee Court Northeast
6589 Towhee Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1611 sqft
Rio Rancho Beauty!! Ready for move in. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with hard wood flooring, french door entry, open floor plan and very spacious, master bath with his and her sinks garden tub with separate shower located in a cul de sac.

1 of 33

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
1343 San Juan Court
1343 San Juan Court, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1249 sqft
Don't Miss out on this Fantastic 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home located in Rio Rancho ! Come take a look at this beautiful home located in Rio Rancho.

1 of 17

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1972 Strawberry Dr NE
1972 Strawberry Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
2BR, 2BA, 2CG - 2BR, 2BA, 2CG, ceiling fans, sun room, automatic sprinkler system with beautifully landscaped backyard, HOA maintains front yard, new carpet & tile, refrigerated air, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave. (RLNE3198420)

1 of 18

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
Sierra Norte
1444 Penasco Rd. NE
1444 Penasco Rd NE, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://secure.rently.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Solar Village-Mid-Unser
1672 Arlene Rd SE
1672 Arlene Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1358 sqft
1672 Arlene Rd SE Available 07/27/20 1672 Arlene Road - Available end of July New paint, carpet & vinyl NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5914152)

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Loma Colorado
217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast
217 Loma Linda Loop Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2100 sqft
Beautiful home in upscale Loma Colorado neighborhood. Not far from schools, library, aquatic center, walking trails and parks. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and solid surface counters.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
Seven Bar Ranch
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$891
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
Seven Bar North
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,249
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest
9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1445 sqft
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing. We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ventana Ranch
6801 Paese Place NW
6801 Paese Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1660 sqft
- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with ultra high 9 foot ceilings, Full 2 Car Garage, Family Room, Microwave Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, etc.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Skies West
10805 Park North St NW
10805 Park North Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1515 sqft
3BR, 2.5BA, 2CG - 3BR, 2.5BA, 2CG, Family Room. Large Open Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with Walk in Closets. Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Built in Microwave. (RLNE3279225)

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Skies West
6112 Star Gazer N.W.
6112 Star Gazer Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1503 sqft
- (RLNE5779189)

Rio Rancho rents increased over the past month

Rio Rancho rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rio Rancho stand at $851 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,044 for a two-bedroom. Rio Rancho's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rio Rancho rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Rio Rancho, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rio Rancho is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rio Rancho's median two-bedroom rent of $1,044 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rio Rancho's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rio Rancho than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Rio Rancho.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

