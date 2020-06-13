Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

96 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM

Finding an apartment in Rio Rancho that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
Studio
$770
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
810 sqft
Bright apartments near the Rio Grande River and State Route 528. Air conditioning, extra storage and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features volleyball court and swimming pool. On-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
13 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$925
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3153 Thoreau Meadows
3153 Thoreau Meadows Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1062 sqft
3153 Thoreau Meadows Available 07/10/20 Comfortable & cute 2 Bdrm/2 BA home in Northern Meadows in Rio Rancho - This home cute 1,062 square foot home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. One living area, kitchen with eating area. 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Enchanted Hills
1 Unit Available
6987 Skylar Dr.
6987 Skylar Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1500 sqft
6987 Skylar Dr. Available 07/11/20 Nice floorplan in Enchanted Hills - Great 1600 square foot home located on the north side of Enchanted Hills.

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE
2112 Las Brisas Circle Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3600 sqft
FANTASTIC 4 br, 3ba, 3,600 sq. ft., 2 car garage in Cabezon! - This is a one of a kind home, clean and ready for move-in! 4 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half baths, 3,600 sq. ft.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3000 Mason Meadows Drive NE
3000 Mason Meadows Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1454 sqft
3 Bedroom Available Near Unser Blvd NE & King Blvd NE! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Incredible Mountain Views! Extra Large Lot! Next to Walking Trails! 2 Car Garage! All Appliances

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
1305 Danzante Drive Southeast
1305 Danzante Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
2640 sqft
This delightful home located in Rio Rancho NM is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a gorgeous exterior! The front view of the Home features a landscaped yard and an attached garage.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
1446 Golden Eye Loop
1446 Golden Eye Loop Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1129 sqft
Rio Rancho Gem - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home has new flooring & paint. Large backyard for the summer BBQs. Enjoyable neighborhood. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5685670)

1 of 25

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3508 Clear Creek Pl NE
3508 Clear Creek Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2664 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1521479?source=marketing Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Enchanted Hills
1 Unit Available
5428 Caballo Ct NE
5428 Caballo Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage NE Rio Rancho with Granite - Stunning home with open floorplan. Bright kitchen with island and granite countertops, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single level on culdesac.

1 of 28

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
River's Edge 1
1 Unit Available
6589 Towhee Court Northeast
6589 Towhee Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1611 sqft
Rio Rancho Beauty!! Ready for move in. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with hard wood flooring, french door entry, open floor plan and very spacious, master bath with his and her sinks garden tub with separate shower located in a cul de sac.

1 of 18

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
Sierra Norte
1 Unit Available
1444 Penasco Rd. NE
1444 Penasco Rd NE, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://secure.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Seven Bar Ranch
19 Units Available
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$926
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Seven Bar North
13 Units Available
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,194
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1393 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Cottonwood Heights
3 Units Available
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,058
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW
6715 Ventana Hills Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1724 sqft
Single Story 4 Bedroom Home Available in Ventana Ranch near Universe & Irving Blvd NW! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Sorry, no pets allowed on this property.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Skies West
1 Unit Available
10651 Virgo St NW
10651 Virgo Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2000 sqft
3 Bedroom Home Available Near McMahon Blvd NW & Unser Blvd NW! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Corner Lot! Fenced Yard! 3 Car Garage! Spanish Tile Roof! High Cathedral

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1108 San Luis Court
1108 San Luis Court, Bernalillo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

1 of 26

Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW
6439 Los Pueblos Pl NW, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1930 sqft
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW Available 11/01/19 Stunning Two Story Town Home in Ventana Ranch - This beautiful two story town-home is located in Ventana Ranch. This home has lots of room! No carpets in the house.
Results within 5 miles of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Paradise Hills Civic
25 Units Available
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Cottonwood Mall
4 Units Available
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$839
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1423 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Ranch in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Taylor Ranch
22 Units Available
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$777
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
Taylor Ranch
22 Units Available
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vista Del Norte Alliance
1 Unit Available
1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE
1427 Bridlewood Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2140 sqft
1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE Available 07/01/20 Vista Del Norte in the Heart of Albuquerque - Welcome to Vista Del Norte in the Heart of Albuquerque, Centrally located. Large living room with open kitchen, formal dining room, bar and dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rio Rancho, NM

Finding an apartment in Rio Rancho that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

