All apartments in Rio Rancho
Find more places like Entrada Pointe Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rio Rancho, NM
/
Entrada Pointe Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Entrada Pointe Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
900 Country Club Dr SE · (505) 209-7198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rio Rancho
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

900 Country Club Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit I205 · Avail. Jul 31

$770

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit G203 · Avail. Aug 8

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit I202 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit H101 · Avail. Jul 31

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Entrada Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
volleyball court
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Entrada Pointe Apartment Homes offer you a rewarding lifestyle. If you’re in the mood for something energetic, lace up your athletic shoes for an invigorating game of racquet ball, play a challenging one-on-one match at our sports courts, or pump up in our exercise and fitness center. Nestled in a prestigious location, Entrada Pointe is conveniently located west of New Mexico State Road 528 and major avenues. We’re just minutes from great shopping, restaurants and the Rio Grande River. Visit our leasing team today to learn more about your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Entrada Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Entrada Pointe Apartments has 6 units available starting at $770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rio Rancho, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rio Rancho Rent Report.
What amenities does Entrada Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Entrada Pointe Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Entrada Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Entrada Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Entrada Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Entrada Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Entrada Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Entrada Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Entrada Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Entrada Pointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Entrada Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Entrada Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Entrada Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Entrada Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Entrada Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Entrada Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Entrada Pointe Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Similar Pages

Rio Rancho 1 BedroomsRio Rancho 2 Bedrooms
Rio Rancho Apartments with GymRio Rancho Dog Friendly Apartments
Rio Rancho Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NMSanta Fe, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity