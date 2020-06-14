Apartment List
70 Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM with garage

Rio Rancho apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

13 Units Available
13 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$925
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Cabezon
1 Unit Available
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
1305 Danzante Drive Southeast
1305 Danzante Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
2640 sqft
This delightful home located in Rio Rancho NM is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a gorgeous exterior! The front view of the Home features a landscaped yard and an attached garage.

1 of 28

Cabezon
1 Unit Available
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
1401 Ducale Drive Southeast
1401 Ducale Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2158 sqft
Fully landscaped front and back yard, fenced, corner lot. Two living areas, family room w/gas log fireplace open to eat-in kitchen w/island.

1 of 28

Enchanted Hills
1 Unit Available
Enchanted Hills
1 Unit Available
5039 Kokopelli Court Northeast
5039 Kokopelli Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1902 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - SW Landscaping front and back. NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. Large open floor plan 3 bedrooms plus office/den. Eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar includes flat top electric stove, dishwasher and disposal.

1 of 8

Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3153 Thoreau Meadows
3153 Thoreau Meadows Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1062 sqft
3153 Thoreau Meadows Available 07/10/20 Comfortable & cute 2 Bdrm/2 BA home in Northern Meadows in Rio Rancho - This home cute 1,062 square foot home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. One living area, kitchen with eating area. 2 car garage.

1 of 21

Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3569 Shiloh Rd
3569 Shiloh Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2314 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Home in Northern Meadows - This home is located in Northern Meadows in Rio Rancho near the Santa Ana Star Center. As you enter into the home there is a spacious living room that leads into the dining room and kitchen.

1 of 22

Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3801 Oasis Springs Rd NE
3801 Oasis Springs Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2099 sqft
**Application Received** Beautiful Three Bedroom Home in Northern Meadows - *Backup applications can be submitted* Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria: https://tysonproperties.

1 of 15

Enchanted Hills
1 Unit Available
Enchanted Hills
1 Unit Available
6987 Skylar Dr.
6987 Skylar Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1500 sqft
6987 Skylar Dr. Available 07/11/20 Nice floorplan in Enchanted Hills - Great 1600 square foot home located on the north side of Enchanted Hills.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
803 Country Club Drive SE Unit 2D
803 Country Club Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$875
1156 sqft
803 Country Club Drive SE Unit 2D Available 07/13/20 803-2D Country Club Drive SE - Located at The Greens Condominiums Available mid July No Pets Allowed (RLNE2070773)

1 of 70

Cabezon
1 Unit Available
Cabezon
1 Unit Available
2112 Las Brisas Cir. SE
2112 Las Brisas Circle Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3600 sqft
FANTASTIC 4 br, 3ba, 3,600 sq. ft., 2 car garage in Cabezon! - This is a one of a kind home, clean and ready for move-in! 4 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half baths, 3,600 sq. ft.

1 of 22

Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3000 Mason Meadows Drive NE
3000 Mason Meadows Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1454 sqft
3 Bedroom Available Near Unser Blvd NE & King Blvd NE! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Incredible Mountain Views! Extra Large Lot! Next to Walking Trails! 2 Car Garage! All Appliances

1 of 20

North Hills
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1 Unit Available
1932 Raspberry Dr NE
1932 Raspberry Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1370 sqft
Nicely updated 3BD/2BA home in North Hills just became available for rent! Features include **Solid Surface Flooring in All Areas Except Bedrooms**Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms**Fridge, Washer, and Dryer Included**Large Backyard**Covered

1 of 13

North Hills
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1 Unit Available
1446 Golden Eye Loop
1446 Golden Eye Loop Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1129 sqft
Rio Rancho Gem - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home has new flooring & paint. Large backyard for the summer BBQs. Enjoyable neighborhood. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5685670)

1 of 25

Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
1 Unit Available
3508 Clear Creek Pl NE
3508 Clear Creek Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2664 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1521479?source=marketing Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Enchanted Hills
1 Unit Available
Enchanted Hills
1 Unit Available
5428 Caballo Ct NE
5428 Caballo Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage NE Rio Rancho with Granite - Stunning home with open floorplan. Bright kitchen with island and granite countertops, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single level on culdesac.

1 of 18

Sierra Norte
1 Unit Available
Sierra Norte
1 Unit Available
1444 Penasco Rd. NE
1444 Penasco Rd NE, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://secure.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 23

Seven Bar North
13 Units Available
Seven Bar North
13 Units Available
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,194
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1393 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 27

Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
6916 Hartford Place Northwest
6916 Hartford Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1974 sqft
Spacious 2 Story, 4 bedroom home, all bedrooms upstairs. 2 Living spaces, welcoming front living area and family room with gas log fireplace. Eat-in kitchen open to family room.

1 of 6

Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
6801 Paese Place NW
6801 Paese Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1660 sqft
6801 Paese Place NW Available 07/01/20 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with ultra high 9 foot ceilings, Full 2 Car Garage, Family Room, Microwave Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, etc.

1 of 1

Tuscany
1 Unit Available
Tuscany
1 Unit Available
6235 Contess Rd. NW
6235 Contess Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
- 3BR 2BA DW, 2Car Garage great condition in Tuscany-sub. vaulted ceilings and great mountain views. Paradise Blvd/Unser N on Unser, E on Bandelier into Tuscany Subdivision, N on Fegaro Dr. turns into Rigoletto Dr.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10708 Pueblo Place NW
10708 Pueblo Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Incredible Home on the Westside! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home located in the NW! Only Blocks from Cibola High School, Shopping, Dining, Parks, Gyms and Much More!! Open Kitchen leads to a beautiful backyard, home features an impressive open floor

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10416 Oso Ridge PL NW
10416 Oso Ridge Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2575 sqft
**Application Received** Stunning Home in Northwest Albuquerque - **Back up Applications can be submitted** Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria: https://tysonproperties.

1 of 25

Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW
6715 Ventana Hills Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1724 sqft
Single Story 4 Bedroom Home Available in Ventana Ranch near Universe & Irving Blvd NW! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Sorry, no pets allowed on this property.

1 of 26

Skies West
1 Unit Available
Skies West
1 Unit Available
10651 Virgo St NW
10651 Virgo Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2000 sqft
3 Bedroom Home Available Near McMahon Blvd NW & Unser Blvd NW! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Corner Lot! Fenced Yard! 3 Car Garage! Spanish Tile Roof! High Cathedral
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rio Rancho, NM

Rio Rancho apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

