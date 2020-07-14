Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Welcome home to Villa Hermosa! With one of the best locations on Albuquerque's west side, Villa Hermosa offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with great features such as full size washer and dryer connections, modern kitchens with plenty of cabinet and counter space, open and inviting living spaces, and patios and balconies with extra storage outside. Our gated community features a brand new playground, newly remodeled swimming pool, lush landscaping, and on-site clothes care center. Located just seconds from I-40, and within footsteps of shopping, dining, and entertainment, we've got the best location in town. So stop looking, and start living! Give us a call or drop by...our professional leasing team is ready to welcome you home!