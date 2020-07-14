Amenities
Welcome home to Villa Hermosa! With one of the best locations on Albuquerque's west side, Villa Hermosa offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with great features such as full size washer and dryer connections, modern kitchens with plenty of cabinet and counter space, open and inviting living spaces, and patios and balconies with extra storage outside. Our gated community features a brand new playground, newly remodeled swimming pool, lush landscaping, and on-site clothes care center. Located just seconds from I-40, and within footsteps of shopping, dining, and entertainment, we've got the best location in town. So stop looking, and start living! Give us a call or drop by...our professional leasing team is ready to welcome you home!