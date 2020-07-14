All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:49 AM

Villa Hermosa

2600 Americare Ct NW · (505) 569-6147
Location

2600 Americare Ct NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120
S.r. Marmon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09108 · Avail. Aug 8

$853

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Unit 06104 · Avail. Aug 8

$853

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Unit 15107 · Avail. Aug 8

$853

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Hermosa.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome home to Villa Hermosa! With one of the best locations on Albuquerque's west side, Villa Hermosa offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with great features such as full size washer and dryer connections, modern kitchens with plenty of cabinet and counter space, open and inviting living spaces, and patios and balconies with extra storage outside. Our gated community features a brand new playground, newly remodeled swimming pool, lush landscaping, and on-site clothes care center. Located just seconds from I-40, and within footsteps of shopping, dining, and entertainment, we've got the best location in town. So stop looking, and start living! Give us a call or drop by...our professional leasing team is ready to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (non-refundable)
limit: 2/pet per apartment home
rent: $25
restrictions: Please call for complete pet policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Hermosa have any available units?
Villa Hermosa has 5 units available starting at $853 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Hermosa have?
Some of Villa Hermosa's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Hermosa currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Hermosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Hermosa pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Hermosa is pet friendly.
Does Villa Hermosa offer parking?
No, Villa Hermosa does not offer parking.
Does Villa Hermosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa Hermosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Hermosa have a pool?
Yes, Villa Hermosa has a pool.
Does Villa Hermosa have accessible units?
No, Villa Hermosa does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Hermosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Hermosa has units with dishwashers.
