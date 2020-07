Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal smoke-free community

Tierra Pointe Apartments in Albuquerque, NM offer a sunny, spacious retreat you'll love! Choose from four spacious floor plans: a studio, one, two, or three-bedroom layout, all designed to maximize your space and comfort. Arched windows, lush landscaping, and bubbling fountains grant Tierra Pointe Apartments rustic charm, while the fully-equipped fitness center, sand volleyball courts, BBQ areas, and two sparkling pools represent the best of modern convenience in apartment home living. Easy access to I-40 assures a short and beautifully scenic commute across the Rio Grande to the downtown Albuquerque area. If you are ready to stop looking and start living easy, call today to schedule a private tour of our west side oasis!