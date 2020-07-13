All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like The Summit Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
The Summit Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

The Summit Apartments

3901 Indian School Rd NE · (505) 278-5237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Altura
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3901 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Altura

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B202 · Avail. Sep 7

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit C207 · Avail. Sep 7

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B106 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit B100 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit C308 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Summit Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
The Summit is conveniently located on Indian School Road south of I-40 with easy access to I-25 and located near the Uptown Shopping Mall and Fine Dining Restaurants. We offer breathtaking views of the Sandia Mountains and Downtown Albuquerque. Our location is only minutes from the University of New Mexico, University Hospital, Presbyterian Hospital, Kirtland Air Force Base and Sandia National Laboratories, to name a few.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50-individual $60-shared credit applicants
Deposit: $100(studio), $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: NA
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Only allow service or therapy dogs. No fees required.
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: uncovered/unassigned parking- free, covered/assigned carport-$30/mo, detached garages $65/mo or attached garages $70/mo.
Storage Details: different sizes available that range in price from $5-$25 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Summit Apartments have any available units?
The Summit Apartments has 6 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does The Summit Apartments have?
Some of The Summit Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Summit Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Summit Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Summit Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Summit Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Summit Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Summit Apartments offers parking.
Does The Summit Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Summit Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Summit Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Summit Apartments has a pool.
Does The Summit Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Summit Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Summit Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Summit Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Summit Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
The Courtyards
6001 Topke Pl NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
El Pueblo I Apartments
6020 Kathryn Avenue Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity