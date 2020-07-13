The Summit Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center carport cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

The Summit is conveniently located on Indian School Road south of I-40 with easy access to I-25 and located near the Uptown Shopping Mall and Fine Dining Restaurants. We offer breathtaking views of the Sandia Mountains and Downtown Albuquerque. Our location is only minutes from the University of New Mexico, University Hospital, Presbyterian Hospital, Kirtland Air Force Base and Sandia National Laboratories, to name a few.