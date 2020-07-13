The Summit Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50-individual $60-shared credit applicants
Deposit: $100(studio), $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: NA
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Only allow service or therapy dogs. No fees required.
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: uncovered/unassigned parking- free, covered/assigned carport-$30/mo, detached garages $65/mo or attached garages $70/mo.
Storage Details: different sizes available that range in price from $5-$25 per month.