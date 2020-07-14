Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access cats allowed parking gym bbq/grill dog park fire pit yoga

With its shopping, entertainment, and unique food and drink scene, Uptown is Albuquerque’s hotspot for sophisticated urban living, and the perfect place to meet up with family and friends. The Q at Uptown offers the opportunity to be a part of this thriving area of Albuquerque.



Tucked away in a neighborhood just a couple of blocks from ABQ Uptown mall, our residents enjoy all that Uptown has to offer at their fingertips. The Q at Uptown features 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes, completely renovated with high end custom finishes in a contemporary style. Our residents enjoy spacious open floor plans & large private patios, along with gated and secured parking.



Each townhome includes a washer/dryer combo, granite countertops, and energy efficient fixtures. We also feature unique amenities to help inspire friendship and a sense of community, including a heated pool, a BBQ area, fire pit, and access to amenities at our other locations, including a yoga studio with complementary yoga instructions to all our residents.



Urban Living at its best, The Q at Uptown answers the call for something unique in the urban Uptown area. Schedule a tour today and start exploring your new home with us.