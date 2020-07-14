All apartments in Albuquerque
The Q at Uptown
The Q at Uptown

7801 Marble Avenue Northeast · (505) 309-4409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7801 Marble Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Jerry Cline Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7801 Marble NE Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 965 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Q at Uptown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
cats allowed
parking
gym
bbq/grill
dog park
fire pit
yoga
With its shopping, entertainment, and unique food and drink scene, Uptown is Albuquerque’s hotspot for sophisticated urban living, and the perfect place to meet up with family and friends. The Q at Uptown offers the opportunity to be a part of this thriving area of Albuquerque.

Tucked away in a neighborhood just a couple of blocks from ABQ Uptown mall, our residents enjoy all that Uptown has to offer at their fingertips. The Q at Uptown features 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes, completely renovated with high end custom finishes in a contemporary style. Our residents enjoy spacious open floor plans & large private patios, along with gated and secured parking.

Each townhome includes a washer/dryer combo, granite countertops, and energy efficient fixtures. We also feature unique amenities to help inspire friendship and a sense of community, including a heated pool, a BBQ area, fire pit, and access to amenities at our other locations, including a yoga studio with complementary yoga instructions to all our residents.

Urban Living at its best, The Q at Uptown answers the call for something unique in the urban Uptown area. Schedule a tour today and start exploring your new home with us.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Q at Uptown have any available units?
The Q at Uptown has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does The Q at Uptown have?
Some of The Q at Uptown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Q at Uptown currently offering any rent specials?
The Q at Uptown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Q at Uptown pet-friendly?
Yes, The Q at Uptown is pet friendly.
Does The Q at Uptown offer parking?
Yes, The Q at Uptown offers parking.
Does The Q at Uptown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Q at Uptown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Q at Uptown have a pool?
Yes, The Q at Uptown has a pool.
Does The Q at Uptown have accessible units?
No, The Q at Uptown does not have accessible units.
Does The Q at Uptown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Q at Uptown has units with dishwashers.
