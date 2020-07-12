/
highland business
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
167 Apartments for rent in Highland Business, Albuquerque, NM
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
782 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
870 sqft
NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is more than just a building or Apartments complex—it is a “Community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Norte Apartments
201 Adams Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$609
570 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Este Apartments
225 Jefferson Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$609
625 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B
321 Jefferson Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Modern, newer, large 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on the Eastern edge of Nob Hill. Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer included in unit. Refrigerated A/C.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Business
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
28 Units Available
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,202
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1500 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
4 Units Available
Casa Del Rey Sur
112 Cardenas Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$605
546 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
El Pueblo I Apartments
6020 Kathryn Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
Fair Plaza Apartments
5901 Alice Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$650
527 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
2 Units Available
El Pueblo II Apartments
6021 Anderson Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Rey Norte
124 Cardenas Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$605
546 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Last updated July 12 at 05:59pm
2 Units Available
French Quarter
1101 Palomas Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$500
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at French Quarter in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
619 Truman St SE
619 Truman Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2036 sqft
Spacious home located in the heart of the SE! - 3 Large bedrooms and 2 bath is located in the heart of the SE! This home includes; Two large family rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3339 Central Ave NE Unit 317
3339 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1522 sqft
Amazing loft style 2BR in the The Place at Nob Hill on Central just became available for rent! Walk to bars, restaurants, shopping, UNM and more!! Features include:**Vaulted Ceilings**Real Hardwood Floors**Granite Countertops**Modern Style and
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
629 Alvarado Drive Southeast
629 Alvarado Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1229 sqft
This delightful home located in Albuquerque, NM is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,229sqft! Great curb appeal with an open concept. Step inside to a large living room with a fireplace and built in shelving.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
808 Cardenas Dr NE
808 Cardenas Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1135 sqft
808 Cardenas Dr NE Available 08/15/20 808 Cardenas Dr NE - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
4305 Central Ave NE, #123
4305 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1178 sqft
Careful thought and consideration went into creating a comfortable yet functional space for the residents of The De Anza. With urban contemporary finishes, ceiling heights of 9 feet, all apartments are plug and play cable and internet ready.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B
321 Jefferson St SE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Spacious newer apartment in East Nob Hill on the ground floor! You will not find a larger unit for this amount of rent anywhere in ABQ. Stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
520 Ortiz Rd NE
520 Ortiz Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1200 sqft
Coming Soon! Ready for move in July 3!!!!!! CUTE 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO UNM, NOB HILL, UPTOWN, BUS LINES!!!! This single story townhouse has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms has an open floor plan and great outdoor space! Kitchen has an attached
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
309 Washington St SE
309 Washington Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$650
700 sqft
Wow! This beautiful space will be available very soon! NOTE: This is NOT a residence. Office/Retail/Commercial use only. Located just 3 blocks south of Central on Washington.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3608 Hannett Ave NE
3608 Hannett Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1598 sqft
Classic 3 bed/2bath with an ultra-convenient Nob Hill location. The house features 2 large living areas; a well-designed kitchen; a big, beautiful backyard with covered patio, and a spacious 2-car garage. Close to uptown, downtown, and UNM.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Business
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
18 Units Available
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$707
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1300 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
16 Units Available
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$711
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1000 sqft
Close to Montgomery Plaza. Landscaped apartment community with stunning mountain views and three on-site swimming pools. Apartments feature double stainless steel sinks, generous closet space and large private patios. Rent includes gas and trash disposal.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
24 Units Available
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$662
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.