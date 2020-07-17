9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets concierge fireplace online portal

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge parking garage online portal

***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Quarterly Pest Control

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1450

Security Deposit: $1250

Processing Fee $200

Preferred Resident Program: $28

Sq Feet: 1500

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Gas Forced Heating

Cooling: Evaporative Cooling

Appliances: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator



Extras: Darling, all brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring recently installed carpet, and tile floors!! Open kitchen with lots of cabinet space. 2-way fireplace in the living area, perfect for those cold days ... Stunning sunlight illumination and stylish features s like high, vaulted ceilings. The Master has a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and more than enough hanging space. Grassy front yard, Xeriscape back yard. W&D hookups, and 2-car attached garage. Located in Eagle Ranch, close to shopping and all amenities.



Real Property Management Albuquerque

P 505.831.8700 | F 505.839.4600



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.