9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest

Price: $1450
Security Deposit: $1250
Processing Fee $200
Preferred Resident Program: $28
Sq Feet: 1500
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Gas Forced Heating
Cooling: Evaporative Cooling
Appliances: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Extras: Darling, all brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring recently installed carpet, and tile floors!! Open kitchen with lots of cabinet space. 2-way fireplace in the living area, perfect for those cold days ... Stunning sunlight illumination and stylish features s like high, vaulted ceilings. The Master has a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and more than enough hanging space. Grassy front yard, Xeriscape back yard. W&D hookups, and 2-car attached garage. Located in Eagle Ranch, close to shopping and all amenities.
