All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest
Last updated July 16 2020 at 8:50 PM

9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest

9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Eagle Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
concierge
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Quarterly Pest Control
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1450
Security Deposit: $1250
Processing Fee $200
Preferred Resident Program: $28
Sq Feet: 1500
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Gas Forced Heating
Cooling: Evaporative Cooling
Appliances: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Extras: Darling, all brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring recently installed carpet, and tile floors!! Open kitchen with lots of cabinet space. 2-way fireplace in the living area, perfect for those cold days ... Stunning sunlight illumination and stylish features s like high, vaulted ceilings. The Master has a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and more than enough hanging space. Grassy front yard, Xeriscape back yard. W&D hookups, and 2-car attached garage. Located in Eagle Ranch, close to shopping and all amenities.

Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 505.839.4600

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest have any available units?
9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest have?
Some of 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9311 Prickly Pear Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Retreat at Candelaria
3011 Jane Pl NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Hacienda Norte Apartments
201 Adams Street Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsSouth San Pedro
Paradise Hills CivicNor EsteFair West
Highland BusinessNob Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College