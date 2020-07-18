919 TUMULUS Drive NE

Amenities

**COMING IN AUGUST** Please do not Disturb Occupant not showing until 8/1/20. GORGEOUS! Bright & Open 2 story with 2 living areas, formal dining room, spiral staircase, granite counter tops, walk in closets, ceiling fans, double sinks. separate shower, garden tub and balcony in Master bedroom. Fireplace, large kitchen with walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets for storage.Easy care zeriscape front and back yards, covered patio. This one won't last!Rental FeaturesMicrowaveAir conditioningDishwasherWalk-in closetsGarage parkingOven / rangeLease Terms$1,650 security deposit1 year