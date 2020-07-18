All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

919 TUMULUS Drive NE

919 Tumulus Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

919 Tumulus Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**COMING IN AUGUST** Please do not Disturb Occupant not showing until 8/1/20. GORGEOUS! Bright & Open 2 story with 2 living areas, formal dining room, spiral staircase, granite counter tops, walk in closets, ceiling fans, double sinks. separate shower, garden tub and balcony in Master bedroom. Fireplace, large kitchen with walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets for storage.Easy care zeriscape front and back yards, covered patio. This one won't last!Rental FeaturesMicrowaveAir conditioningDishwasherWalk-in closetsGarage parkingOven / rangeLease Terms$1,650 security deposit1 year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 TUMULUS Drive NE have any available units?
919 TUMULUS Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 TUMULUS Drive NE have?
Some of 919 TUMULUS Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 TUMULUS Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
919 TUMULUS Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 TUMULUS Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 919 TUMULUS Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 919 TUMULUS Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 919 TUMULUS Drive NE offers parking.
Does 919 TUMULUS Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 TUMULUS Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 TUMULUS Drive NE have a pool?
No, 919 TUMULUS Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 919 TUMULUS Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 919 TUMULUS Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 919 TUMULUS Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 TUMULUS Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
