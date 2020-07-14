All apartments in Albuquerque
The Q at Vassar
The Q at Vassar

1920 Vassar Drive Northeast · (505) 302-3044
Location

1920 Vassar Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Netherwood Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1920 Vassar NE Unit 30 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 1920 Vassar NE Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Q at Vassar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
internet access
parking
pool
cats allowed
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
Nestled in one of Albuquerque’s most upscale neighborhoods, amidst quiet, single- family homes, The Q at Vassar North features well-crafted, spacious, elegant 2- and 3- bedroom apartments. Offering a serene lifestyle, yet just minutes away from all the city has to offer, The Q at Vassar North brings you but a few steps away from University of New Mexico amenities, such as the golf course and its medical and law school campuses, Whole Foods, The Tennis Club of Albuquerque, and Netherwood Park.

Each fully renovated apartment features brand new stainless steel and energy efficient appliances, high-end finishes, a private front porch or balcony, complimentary assigned parking, and much more.

Unlike many apartment complexes, the design of The Q at Vassar North includes luxuries meant to be enjoyed with friends, like the BBQ alcove, community garden, outdoor terrace, and access to a heated pool.

Combined with the piece-of- mind provided by the complex’s gated entrance and distinguished management team, this community is the perfect blend of tranquility, privacy, and social opportunity. For young families or sophisticated young adults, The Q at Vassar North is an ideal place to call home. Schedule a tour today and start exploring your new neighborhood with us.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Q at Vassar have any available units?
The Q at Vassar has 2 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does The Q at Vassar have?
Some of The Q at Vassar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Q at Vassar currently offering any rent specials?
The Q at Vassar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Q at Vassar pet-friendly?
Yes, The Q at Vassar is pet friendly.
Does The Q at Vassar offer parking?
Yes, The Q at Vassar offers parking.
Does The Q at Vassar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Q at Vassar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Q at Vassar have a pool?
Yes, The Q at Vassar has a pool.
Does The Q at Vassar have accessible units?
No, The Q at Vassar does not have accessible units.
Does The Q at Vassar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Q at Vassar has units with dishwashers.
