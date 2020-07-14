Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included furnished air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym internet access parking pool cats allowed bbq/grill hot tub tennis court yoga

Nestled in one of Albuquerque’s most upscale neighborhoods, amidst quiet, single- family homes, The Q at Vassar North features well-crafted, spacious, elegant 2- and 3- bedroom apartments. Offering a serene lifestyle, yet just minutes away from all the city has to offer, The Q at Vassar North brings you but a few steps away from University of New Mexico amenities, such as the golf course and its medical and law school campuses, Whole Foods, The Tennis Club of Albuquerque, and Netherwood Park.



Each fully renovated apartment features brand new stainless steel and energy efficient appliances, high-end finishes, a private front porch or balcony, complimentary assigned parking, and much more.



Unlike many apartment complexes, the design of The Q at Vassar North includes luxuries meant to be enjoyed with friends, like the BBQ alcove, community garden, outdoor terrace, and access to a heated pool.



Combined with the piece-of- mind provided by the complex’s gated entrance and distinguished management team, this community is the perfect blend of tranquility, privacy, and social opportunity. For young families or sophisticated young adults, The Q at Vassar North is an ideal place to call home. Schedule a tour today and start exploring your new neighborhood with us.