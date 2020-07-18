All apartments in Albuquerque
832 Sandy Dr NW
832 Sandy Dr NW

832 Sandy Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

832 Sandy Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Parkway

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
832 Sandy Dr NW Available 08/01/20 Beautiful NW Home with Mountain Views Ready to Call Home!! Refrigerated Air!! - This Northwest single story beauty with refrigerated air features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances that will be great for entertaining your guests. Master bedroom features a glass walk-in tile shower and a perfectly sized back yard that has a beautiful view of the Sandia Mountains that you can enjoy after a long day. Home is minutes away from Coors and I-40 for easy access!

Rental Information:
•Rent: $1,300.00
•Application Deposit: $1,300.00
•Non-refundable Application Fee(s): $55.00 per person 18+

Requirements:
•Proof of Income (Gross Income of 2.5 times the rent)
•Credit Score of 580 or more
•Good Rental History
•No past due balances owed to other rental properties.
•Renters Insurance Required.

We look forward to moving you in to this charming property! To submit an application, go to www.RentalsNewMexico.com. Property professionally managed by Property Partners, Inc. 505-554-1458.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3472312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Sandy Dr NW have any available units?
832 Sandy Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
Is 832 Sandy Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
832 Sandy Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Sandy Dr NW pet-friendly?
No, 832 Sandy Dr NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 832 Sandy Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 832 Sandy Dr NW offers parking.
Does 832 Sandy Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 Sandy Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Sandy Dr NW have a pool?
No, 832 Sandy Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 832 Sandy Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 832 Sandy Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Sandy Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 Sandy Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 832 Sandy Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 Sandy Dr NW does not have units with air conditioning.
