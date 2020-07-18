Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

832 Sandy Dr NW Available 08/01/20 Beautiful NW Home with Mountain Views Ready to Call Home!! Refrigerated Air!! - This Northwest single story beauty with refrigerated air features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances that will be great for entertaining your guests. Master bedroom features a glass walk-in tile shower and a perfectly sized back yard that has a beautiful view of the Sandia Mountains that you can enjoy after a long day. Home is minutes away from Coors and I-40 for easy access!



Rental Information:

•Rent: $1,300.00

•Application Deposit: $1,300.00

•Non-refundable Application Fee(s): $55.00 per person 18+



Requirements:

•Proof of Income (Gross Income of 2.5 times the rent)

•Credit Score of 580 or more

•Good Rental History

•No past due balances owed to other rental properties.

•Renters Insurance Required.



We look forward to moving you in to this charming property! To submit an application, go to www.RentalsNewMexico.com. Property professionally managed by Property Partners, Inc. 505-554-1458.



No Pets Allowed



