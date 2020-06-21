8307 Casa Negra Court NW

Amenities

Cozy Home in Northwest Albuquerque - This home is located off Unser and Ladera in Northwest Albuquerque in the Tierra Oeste neighborhood area. As you enter into the home there is a spacious open living room available. Hard flooring is features throughout the home, no carpet. The living room is open to the kitchen and dining areas. The kitchen of this home features major appliances such as a refrigerator, a dishwasher, and an oven. There is quick backyard access from the living room and dining room via glass sliding doors. There is onsite laundry available in this home though washer and dryer units are not included. The rest of the home features two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a master bedroom with a master bathroom. The exterior of the home is spacious with fencing. There is a two car garage in this home.



For a virtual tour follow this link!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yiwQazD4xPg



No Pets Allowed



