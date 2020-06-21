All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 8307 Casa Negra Court NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
8307 Casa Negra Court NW
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

8307 Casa Negra Court NW

8307 Casa Negra Court Northwest · (505) 323-2104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8307 Casa Negra Court Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Tierra Oeste

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8307 Casa Negra Court NW · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy Home in Northwest Albuquerque - This home is located off Unser and Ladera in Northwest Albuquerque in the Tierra Oeste neighborhood area. As you enter into the home there is a spacious open living room available. Hard flooring is features throughout the home, no carpet. The living room is open to the kitchen and dining areas. The kitchen of this home features major appliances such as a refrigerator, a dishwasher, and an oven. There is quick backyard access from the living room and dining room via glass sliding doors. There is onsite laundry available in this home though washer and dryer units are not included. The rest of the home features two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a master bedroom with a master bathroom. The exterior of the home is spacious with fencing. There is a two car garage in this home.

For a virtual tour follow this link!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yiwQazD4xPg

*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*

Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.

* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8307 Casa Negra Court NW have any available units?
8307 Casa Negra Court NW has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 8307 Casa Negra Court NW have?
Some of 8307 Casa Negra Court NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8307 Casa Negra Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
8307 Casa Negra Court NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8307 Casa Negra Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 8307 Casa Negra Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 8307 Casa Negra Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 8307 Casa Negra Court NW does offer parking.
Does 8307 Casa Negra Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8307 Casa Negra Court NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8307 Casa Negra Court NW have a pool?
No, 8307 Casa Negra Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 8307 Casa Negra Court NW have accessible units?
No, 8307 Casa Negra Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8307 Casa Negra Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8307 Casa Negra Court NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8307 Casa Negra Court NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Villa Serena Apts
12700 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Retreat at Candelaria
3011 Jane Pl NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Taylor Ranch
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87106
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
Mirabella Heights
701 Stephen Moody St SE
Albuquerque, NM 87110

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity