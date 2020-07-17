8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest.

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1425
Security Deposit: $1225
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq. Feet: 1515
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Forced Air
Cooling: Refrigerated
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
Extras: Ravishing one story beauty ready to be your home!! Don't miss out on this property with stylish features that will charm you. Located in a cul-de-sac near to parks, schools, restaurants, shopping centers and more! Spacious, open kitchen with not only lots of cabinets and countertops space but also a large pantry and a cute island! Broad living area with cozy carpet flooring and an easy view of the kitchen. 3 rooms with nice storage room and 2 full baths. This cutie has a concrete patio and a very spacious backyard. IT WON'T LAST LONG, APPLY NOW!
Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available 6/29/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
