8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest
Last updated July 16 2020 at 8:50 PM

8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest

8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
cats allowed
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your own convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1986486?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Quarterly Pest Control
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1425
Security Deposit: $1225
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq. Feet: 1515
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Forced Air
Cooling: Refrigerated
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator

Extras: Ravishing one story beauty ready to be your home!! Don't miss out on this property with stylish features that will charm you. Located in a cul-de-sac near to parks, schools, restaurants, shopping centers and more! Spacious, open kitchen with not only lots of cabinets and countertops space but also a large pantry and a cute island! Broad living area with cozy carpet flooring and an easy view of the kitchen. 3 rooms with nice storage room and 2 full baths. This cutie has a concrete patio and a very spacious backyard. IT WON'T LAST LONG, APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available 6/29/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest have any available units?
8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest have?
Some of 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest offer parking?
No, 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest has units with dishwashers.

