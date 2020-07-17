8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly concierge online portal microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal cats allowed

***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your own convenience.

https://rently.com/properties/1986486?source=marketing



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Quarterly Pest Control

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1425

Security Deposit: $1225

Processing Fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq. Feet: 1515

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Forced Air

Cooling: Refrigerated

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator



Extras: Ravishing one story beauty ready to be your home!! Don't miss out on this property with stylish features that will charm you. Located in a cul-de-sac near to parks, schools, restaurants, shopping centers and more! Spacious, open kitchen with not only lots of cabinets and countertops space but also a large pantry and a cute island! Broad living area with cozy carpet flooring and an easy view of the kitchen. 3 rooms with nice storage room and 2 full baths. This cutie has a concrete patio and a very spacious backyard. IT WON'T LAST LONG, APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Albuquerque

P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available 6/29/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.