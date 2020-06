Amenities

Property Amenities pet friendly

Don't Miss out on this Fantastic 2 Bedroom Bath!!! - Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 Bath located in the North East Heights!!



Gated community, Gas fireplace, Refrigerated Air, Balcony and Washer dryer all located in a community close to shopping and restaurants. Move in Ready and wont last long!!!



Please call to schedule your tour today! 856-0033 ext 1



Pets welcomed with a pet deposit $300



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5076670)