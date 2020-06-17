7125 Cabin Court Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't Miss out on this Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home located on in the NW!!



This Fantastic brick home comes with brand new flooring, wood burning fire place, new stainless steel appliances, spacious kitchen, spacious living room, plenty of closet space in bedrooms,one of the bedrooms has its own entry and could be used as an office, covered patio and huge backyard, 2 car garage. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, near LBJ Middle School, shopping conveniences, bus stop and restaurants!



Please call to schedule your tour 505-539-2020



No pet allowed



Lease options anywhere from 12-18 months



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.