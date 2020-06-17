All apartments in Albuquerque
7125 Cabin Court Northwest
7125 Cabin Court Northwest

7125 Cabin Court Northwest · (505) 355-0210
Location

7125 Cabin Court Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Taylor Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't Miss out on this Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home located on in the NW!!

This Fantastic brick home comes with brand new flooring, wood burning fire place, new stainless steel appliances, spacious kitchen, spacious living room, plenty of closet space in bedrooms,one of the bedrooms has its own entry and could be used as an office, covered patio and huge backyard, 2 car garage. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, near LBJ Middle School, shopping conveniences, bus stop and restaurants!

Please call to schedule your tour 505-539-2020

No pet allowed

Lease options anywhere from 12-18 months

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 Cabin Court Northwest have any available units?
7125 Cabin Court Northwest has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 7125 Cabin Court Northwest have?
Some of 7125 Cabin Court Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7125 Cabin Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
7125 Cabin Court Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 Cabin Court Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 7125 Cabin Court Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 7125 Cabin Court Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 7125 Cabin Court Northwest does offer parking.
Does 7125 Cabin Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7125 Cabin Court Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 Cabin Court Northwest have a pool?
No, 7125 Cabin Court Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 7125 Cabin Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 7125 Cabin Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 Cabin Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 7125 Cabin Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
