6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:03 PM

6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE

6801 Calle Laguna Northeast · (505) 249-3519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6801 Calle Laguna Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87113
Vista Del Norte Alliance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1595 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Fresh Paint & New Flooring, Well Maintained 3BR, 3BA, 2 Car Garage, 2 Story Home With Lovely Yard. Light Spacious Floor plan, Raised Ceilings, Gleaming Windows, Bright Kitchen With Tile Floors, Large Dining Area Leads To Georgeous Landscaped / Easy-care Backyard With SW Covered Patio. Premium Large View Lot In Cul-de-sac, Highly Sought After Community - Superb Location Plus an A+ Front Row Seat To View Hot Air Balloons!$1600/mo, $1500DD, Tenant Pays Gas/Electric. SORRY NO PETS, No Programs/Sec 8, NO Poor Credit, Past Evictions or Criminal Background Accepted. $35 Application Fee per Adult. Must Verify $4000 minimum monthly income and current employment. Easy to View and Easy Application/Leasing Process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE have any available units?
6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE have?
Some of 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE currently offering any rent specials?
6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE pet-friendly?
No, 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE offer parking?
Yes, 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE does offer parking.
Does 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE have a pool?
No, 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE does not have a pool.
Does 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE have accessible units?
No, 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE does not have units with dishwashers.
