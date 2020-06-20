6801 CALLE LAGUNA NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Fresh Paint & New Flooring, Well Maintained 3BR, 3BA, 2 Car Garage, 2 Story Home With Lovely Yard. Light Spacious Floor plan, Raised Ceilings, Gleaming Windows, Bright Kitchen With Tile Floors, Large Dining Area Leads To Georgeous Landscaped / Easy-care Backyard With SW Covered Patio. Premium Large View Lot In Cul-de-sac, Highly Sought After Community - Superb Location Plus an A+ Front Row Seat To View Hot Air Balloons!$1600/mo, $1500DD, Tenant Pays Gas/Electric. SORRY NO PETS, No Programs/Sec 8, NO Poor Credit, Past Evictions or Criminal Background Accepted. $35 Application Fee per Adult. Must Verify $4000 minimum monthly income and current employment. Easy to View and Easy Application/Leasing Process.