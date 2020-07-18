All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
6331 Michelangelo Ln NW
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

6331 Michelangelo Ln NW

6331 Michelangelo Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6331 Michelangelo Lane Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Ventana Ranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice well maintained home in the gated La Scala community of Ventana Ranch just became available for rent. Features include:**Nice open floorplan**Fireplace in living room**Beautiful landscaped yard**Refrigerated air conditioning**2 car garage**

Application fee is $35 per adult and is non-refundable. Security deposit is equivalent to one month's rent. Domesticated pets are generally accepted (unless property indicates otherwise) with an additional charge of $25 per month in pet rent per pet, up to 2 pets. Additional pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Certain aggressive breed dogs are not permitted. Tenant is required to carry renter's insurance for the duration of any rental agreement. Tenant pays all utilities.

Please contact us for more info or to schedule an appointment to view the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW have any available units?
6331 Michelangelo Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW have?
Some of 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
6331 Michelangelo Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW offer parking?
Yes, 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW offers parking.
Does 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW have a pool?
No, 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6331 Michelangelo Ln NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd
Albuquerque, NM 87120
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Income Restricted - Sandia Vista
901 Tramway Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsSouth San Pedro
Paradise Hills CivicNor EsteFair West
Highland BusinessNob Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College