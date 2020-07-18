6331 Michelangelo Ln NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice well maintained home in the gated La Scala community of Ventana Ranch just became available for rent. Features include:**Nice open floorplan**Fireplace in living room**Beautiful landscaped yard**Refrigerated air conditioning**2 car garage**



Application fee is $35 per adult and is non-refundable. Security deposit is equivalent to one month's rent. Domesticated pets are generally accepted (unless property indicates otherwise) with an additional charge of $25 per month in pet rent per pet, up to 2 pets. Additional pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Certain aggressive breed dogs are not permitted. Tenant is required to carry renter's insurance for the duration of any rental agreement. Tenant pays all utilities.



Please contact us for more info or to schedule an appointment to view the home.