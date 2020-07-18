All apartments in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM
629 Alvarado Drive Southeast
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:51 PM

629 Alvarado Drive Southeast

629 Alvarado Drive Southeast · (505) 257-0957
Location

629 Alvarado Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
South San Pedro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,048

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1229 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This delightful home located in Albuquerque, NM is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,229sqft! Great curb appeal with an open concept. Step inside to a large living room with a fireplace and built in shelving. Connected to the living is the dining area that offers an abundance of natural lighting with the glass doors that lead into the backyard. Moving along from the dining room you enter the kitchen. It features plenty of cabinet/storage and countertop space. Adjacent to the kitchen there is an additional large room for entertainment, storage or whatever you want it to be! The master bedroom have an abundance of natural lighting from the large windows as well as an en-suite bathroom. The additional bedroom is a great size too. The bathroom is large and provides a shower – bath combo and plenty of vanity countertop space. The house has washer/dryer hook ups, a covered carport, and covered porches in the front and back of the house. The backyard provides a large s
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast have any available units?
629 Alvarado Drive Southeast has a unit available for $1,048 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast have?
Some of 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
629 Alvarado Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Alvarado Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
