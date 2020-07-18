629 Alvarado Drive Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport fireplace

This delightful home located in Albuquerque, NM is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,229sqft! Great curb appeal with an open concept. Step inside to a large living room with a fireplace and built in shelving. Connected to the living is the dining area that offers an abundance of natural lighting with the glass doors that lead into the backyard. Moving along from the dining room you enter the kitchen. It features plenty of cabinet/storage and countertop space. Adjacent to the kitchen there is an additional large room for entertainment, storage or whatever you want it to be! The master bedroom have an abundance of natural lighting from the large windows as well as an en-suite bathroom. The additional bedroom is a great size too. The bathroom is large and provides a shower – bath combo and plenty of vanity countertop space. The house has washer/dryer hook ups, a covered carport, and covered porches in the front and back of the house. The backyard provides a large s

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.