Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:33 AM

616 Griegos Rd NW

616 Griegos Road Northwest · (505) 878-0100
Location

616 Griegos Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87107

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Live among the magnificent cottonwoods & next to the irrigation ditch/walking trails. Open floor plan filled with warmth & coziness accented by natural light & gorgeous brick floors. Fabulous living room with southern exposure overlooking the private back yard. Delightful Master Suite & updated kitchen with newer tile counters, backsplash, fridge & dishwasher. Second spacious bedroom + flexible second living area (3rd Bedroom? Office?). Both baths beautifully updated with new tile floors, vanities & vessel sinks. Thermal windows, cellular and faux wood blinds, and laminate floors. Refrigerated air! Front courtyard, additional parking, shed, and low maintenance/water use xeriscaping. Close to library, restaurants & services, and easy access to I-40/I-25. Truly a RARE FIND! For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit call Deacon Property Services at 505-878-0100, or visit our website at www.deaconpropertyservices.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Griegos Rd NW have any available units?
616 Griegos Rd NW has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Griegos Rd NW have?
Some of 616 Griegos Rd NW's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Griegos Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
616 Griegos Rd NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Griegos Rd NW pet-friendly?
No, 616 Griegos Rd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 616 Griegos Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 616 Griegos Rd NW does offer parking.
Does 616 Griegos Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Griegos Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Griegos Rd NW have a pool?
No, 616 Griegos Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 616 Griegos Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 616 Griegos Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Griegos Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Griegos Rd NW has units with dishwashers.
