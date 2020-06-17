616 Griegos Rd NW

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Live among the magnificent cottonwoods & next to the irrigation ditch/walking trails. Open floor plan filled with warmth & coziness accented by natural light & gorgeous brick floors. Fabulous living room with southern exposure overlooking the private back yard. Delightful Master Suite & updated kitchen with newer tile counters, backsplash, fridge & dishwasher. Second spacious bedroom + flexible second living area (3rd Bedroom? Office?). Both baths beautifully updated with new tile floors, vanities & vessel sinks. Thermal windows, cellular and faux wood blinds, and laminate floors. Refrigerated air! Front courtyard, additional parking, shed, and low maintenance/water use xeriscaping. Close to library, restaurants & services, and easy access to I-40/I-25. Truly a RARE FIND! For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit call Deacon Property Services at 505-878-0100, or visit our website at www.deaconpropertyservices.com.